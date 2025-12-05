Global Plastic Alternative Packaging Market to Reach $13.78 Billion at a Steady 17.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of alternatives to plastic packaging. The market is set to increase from $6.22 billion in 2024 to $7.24 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The notable growth during the historical period can be linked to a surge in demand for industrial packaging goods, concerns about the environmental impact of plastic, and a growing preference for substitutes to plastic.

Anticipated swift expansion is looming for the plastic alternative packaging market in the coming years. A projected value of $13.78 billion in 2029 will be attained at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The predicted trajectory during the forecast period is due to advancements in technology, heightened community awareness, governmental interventions, and increased access to plastic alternative packaging. Key trends throughout this same timeframe involve emphasis on partnerships with research institutions and established firms, investments in mono-material packaging technologies, utilization of industrial waste for upcycling and development of innovative plastic alternative packaging materials, emphasis on the application of artificial intelligence (AI), focus on mergers and acquisitions, and the increased use of environmentally friendly bioplastics.

Download a free sample of the plastic alternative packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3901&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Landscape?

Increasing anxiety over the environmental impact of plastic usage is a significant factor propelling the expansion of the plastic alternative packaging market. Plastic products contain harmful pollutants and wreak havoc on humans, animals, and the environment alike. As a result, customers lean towards environmentally-friendly packaging alternatives over plastic ones. For instance, a report in January 2024 from Earth.org, a Hong Kong-based non-profit organization, estimated that nearly 14 million tons of plastic are dumped into oceans every year, posing a critical threat to wildlife habitats and marine life. Inaction could see these numbers swell to 29 million metric tons per year by 2040, with the total quantity of plastic in the oceans, inclusive of microplastics, possibly reaching 600 million tons within the same timeframe. This growing preference for non-plastic alternatives continues to engage companies globally, subsequently driving growth in the plastic alternative packaging market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Plastic Alternative Packaging Market?

Major players in the Plastic Alternative Packaging include:

• BASF

• Amcor plc

• Tetra Pak International SA

• Sealed Air

• Evergreen Packaging

• Rengo Co. Ltd

• International Paper Company

• Mondi Group PLC

• Futamura Group

• SECOS Group

What Are The Top Trends In The Plastic Alternative Packaging Industry?

A growing trend within the plastic alternative packaging market is the adoption of mono-material packaging solutions by many companies. These firms aim to create more sustainable packaging options using polyolefins, offering enhanced recyclability. Mono-material products streamline the recycling process by eliminating the need for prior disassembly or material separation, reducing the chances of contamination in the recycling stream. Businesses are turning to innovative polypropylene (PP) alternatives as efficient substitutes for traditional multi-material plastics given their superior moisture barrier, thermal resistance, and clarity. For example, TIPA, an Israel-based firm specializing in biodegradable and compostable packaging, launched a fully compostable and recyclable tray made from rice waste products in November 2023. These trays, which can be recycled along with paper due to their distinctive pulp composition or composted at home, reduce air pollution caused by burning agricultural waste and offer a greener alternative to regular plastic packaging.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Plastic Alternative Packaging Market

The plastic alternative packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Starch-Based Plastic, Cellulose Based Plastics, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Types

2) By Process: Bio-Based Or Non-Biodegradable, Biodegradable

3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Health Care, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Starch-Based Plastic: Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Starch Blends And Composites, Biodegradable Starch Films

2) By Cellulose-Based Plastics: Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Film Products, Regenerated Cellulose

3) By Polylactic Acid (PLA): Injection-Molded PLA Products, Extruded PLA Films, Rigid And Flexible PLA Containers

4) By Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA): PHA Granules For Molding, PHA Films And Coatings, PHA Blends With Other Materials

5) By Other Types: Mushroom-Based Packaging, Paper And Cardboard Composites, Seaweed-Based Packaging, Other Biodegradable Materials

View the full plastic alternative packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-alternative-packaging-global-market-report

Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led in the market for plastic alternative packaging. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Plastic Alternative Packaging Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flexible-plastic-packaging-global-market-report

Plastic Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.