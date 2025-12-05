Learning And Education Toys Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning And Education Toys Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for learning and education toys has seen robust growth in the past years. The market value is expected to increase from $57.83 billion in 2024 to $61.33 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The upsurge in the historic period is due to factors like the proliferation of educational philosophy, focus on STEM education, advancements in construction toys, expansion of educational television and media, and a rising demand for language and literacy toys.

Anticipations are high for robust expansion in the learning and education toys market in the forthcoming years. It is projected to enlarge to $80.61 billion by 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Such growth during the forecast period is largely due to factors such as educational subscription services, multi-purpose and cross-curricular toys, active parental participation, educational significance, global expansion into new markets, and the advent of innovative augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) toys. The expected trends over the forecast period comprise a worldwide shift in education methods, focus on STEM and STEAM education, the rise of interactive and tech-integrated toys, sustainable and environmentally friendly toys, and an increased emphasis on early childhood development.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Learning And Education Toys Market?

An increasing preference for strategic and educational toys among kids is fueling the expansion of the learning and education toys market. Essentially playthings, educational toys are usually designed for children to stimulate their learning capabilities. They are geared towards serving an educational goal, such as teaching a child about a certain topic or aiding a child in developing a certain skill set. Strategic toys similarly aid in enhancing the abilities of a child. As an example, LEGO System A/S, a toy and game firm based in Denmark, reported in August 2024 that during the first half of 2024, LEGO Group's revenue surged by 13% to DKK 31.0 billion, a rise from DKK 27.4 billion in H1 2023, along with a 14% growth in consumer sales, exceeding the toy industry. Thus, the mounting demand for strategic and educational toys among children is propelling the growth of the learning and education toys market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Learning And Education Toys Market?

Major players in the Learning And Education Toys include:

• The LEGO Group

• Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

• Hasbro Inc.

• VTech Holdings Limited

• Atlas Games

• Scholastic Corporation

• TOMY Company Ltd.

• Fisher-Price Inc.

• Crayola LLC

• Goliath Games

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Learning And Education Toys Market In The Future?

Learning and educational toys incorporated with smart technology are seeing a rise in demand in the market. Such smart toys come with artificial intelligence capabilities, which allow them to learn, change their interaction methods with the user, react to external influences, and adhere to set patterns. These toys offer children the opportunity to shape their own play experiences and also serve as an excellent educational aid. To capture a larger market share, leading companies in the learning and education toys market are directing their efforts towards creating smart toys. For example, in September 2024, the Sri Lanka-based firm, Atlas Axillia Company (Private) Limited, unveiled a novel series of educational toys under the brand Atlas PlayPalz, which promote early development in children. This launch introduced new concepts like genius zones, genius roots, and genius insights, thereby forming a networked ecosystem for learning. Such initiatives are designed to merge physical and digital learning spaces and provide resources for parents as well as educational demonstrations for teachers.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Learning And Education Toys Market Growth

The learning and education toys market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Building Sets, Games And Puzzles, Sports And Outdoor Toys

2) By Age Group: Upto 5 years, 5 To 10 years, Above 10 years

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Building Sets: LEGO Sets, Magnetic Building Blocks, Construction Kits (Wooden Or Plastic), STEM-Focused Building Sets

2) By Games And Puzzles: Board Games, Educational Card Games, Jigsaw Puzzles, 3D Puzzles, Memory And Matching Games

3) By Sports And Outdoor Toys: Educational Sports Equipment, Outdoor Playsets, Active Play Toys, Learning-Focused Outdoor Activities

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Learning And Education Toys Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for learning and education toys. The market report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

