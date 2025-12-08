ABL Diagnostics and Riken Genesis: Update on the 2025 Collaboration Following Exclusive Distribution Agreement

WOIPPY, JAPAN, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext listed company specializing in molecular diagnostics, provides an update on its collaboration with Riken Genesis Co., Ltd. in Japan. The exclusive distribution agreement signed in March 2025 has enabled the introduction of its UltraGene qPCR panels across Japanese microbiology laboratories.Progress in 2025 for UltraGene syndromic qPCR panels:Since the agreement took effect, Riken Genesis has initiated commercial deployments and customer evaluations of UltraGene Respiratory 21 and Respiratory 33.In 2025, ABL and Riken Genesis also introduced expanded respiratory configurations - UltraGene Respiratory 22 and Respiratory 34 - integrating SARS CoV 2. Additional UltraGene panels currently promoted by Riken Genesis include:- UltraGene Neuro9- UltraGene Viral Gastroenteritis- UltraGene Viral Meningitis- UltraGene Urethritis PlusLaboratories have reported positive feedback regarding workflow integration and robustness during evaluations. ABL and Riken Genesis intend to continue supporting validations and training.DeepChekNGS genotyping: planned commercial introduction in 2026:Preparatory activities for the DeepChekNGS genotyping portfolio progressed in 2025. Subject to applicable regulatory pathways and commercial readiness, a Japan launch is planned for 2026.The portfolio has been tested successfully with widely adopted sequencing systems per ABL protocols; no affiliation or endorsement by third parties is implied. The collaboration also includes library preparation reagents designed to support accessible, cost effective NGS workflows.The portfolio is supported by performance evaluations and peer-reviewed publications, covering research and diagnostic applications as permitted by local regulations.2026 Collaboration roadmap:ABL Diagnostics and Riken Genesis plan to focus on:- Enhancements to existing UltraGene qPCR panels- Introduction of new syndromic panels- Technical improvements to increase automation, throughput, and scalability- Phased deployment of the DeepChekNGS offering across Japan, subject to regulatory clearance and customer adoptionDimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics, said:“Our collaboration with Riken Genesis is progressing well. Laboratory interest in UltraGene in 2025 reflects the need for efficient syndromic testing workflows. We aim to provide robust qPCR panels and, from 2026, comprehensive NGS genotyping solutions aligned with laboratory requirements”.Tatsuro Saito, General Manager of Marketing department at Riken Genesis, added:“We have initiated promotional activities for the UltraGene range in 2025. In early 2026, we plan a nationwide campaign to increase awareness of ABL Diagnostics’ UltraGene and DeepCheksolutions. Programs will focus on accessibility and support for laboratories throughout Japan.”Japan market context:Japan has a mature molecular diagnostics infrastructure with ongoing focus on rapid pathogen identification, respiratory disease surveillance, and antimicrobial resistance. These dynamics support interest in syndromic qPCR and NGS workflows. [Add public references if possible.]***Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward looking statements, including plans, timelines, and expected benefits of products and collaborations. These statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory outcomes, commercial adoption, operational execution, market dynamics, and third party dependencies. ABL Diagnostics undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law. This communication does not constitute financial guidance or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.Regulatory NoticeProduct availability, intended use, and regulatory status (IVD vs RUO) vary by market and application. Please refer to local labeling and regulatory authorizations.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions:- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.About Riken GenesisRiken Genesis, founded in October 2007, provides lab-assay services as well as products for genetic testing based on cutting-edge gene analysis technologies and bioinformatics, and has experience in the field of personalized medicine. The company provides highly reliable tests based on international quality standards, as demonstrated by its ISO accreditation and other. For more information, please visit www. rikengenesis.jpContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.comRIKEN GENESIS CO., LTD.1-2-2 Osaki, Shinagawa-kuTokyo, JAPAN Tel : +81 (3) 5759 6041Email : info2@rikengenesis.jp

