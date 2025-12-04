US Firms Adopt DevSecOps as a Service to Strengthen Security and Compliance

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services DevSecOps as a Service

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations contend with rising cyber threats, complex cloud infrastructures, and stricter regulatory frameworks, Devsecops as a service is rapidly gaining momentum. This service model addresses critical challenges such as limited in-house security and DevOps talent, the need for continuous compliance, and pressure to deliver software quickly without compromising security. By adopting managed Devsecops as a service, companies can incorporate automated vulnerability assessments, security monitoring, and compliance checks directly into their development pipelines. Outsourcing these capabilities provides access to specialized expertise, AI-powered automation, and 24/7 monitoring, allowing organizations to minimize risk, maintain compliance, and sustain operational continuity efficiently.The increasing adoption of managed Devsecops as a service demonstrates a shift toward embedding security throughout the software lifecycle. Companies now prioritize solutions that provide constant monitoring, automated threat detection, and swift remediation while relieving internal teams from additional burden. By utilizing IBN Technologies’ Devsecops as a service offering, businesses can strengthen their cybersecurity defenses, ensure compliance, and accelerate innovation. This integrated strategy guarantees that development pipelines remain secure, resilient, and fully compliant, allowing companies to dedicate resources to strategic objectives with confidence.Learn how automated security and compliance can streamline your workflows.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Security Challenges Necessitating Immediate Strategic MeasuresSoftware development today is confronted with security problems that outdated approaches can no longer mitigate:• Fragmented security tool chains causing operational silos and hidden risks• Compliance carried out manually, leading to slow release cycles and increased audit exposure• Developer resistance toward security checkpoints viewed as production bottlenecks• Teams under-resourced and unable to bridge DevSecOps skill gaps• Difficulty integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into current CI/CD pipelinesComprehensive DevSecOps Services from IBN TechIBN Tech delivers a full spectrum of Devsecops as a service that integrate security into development pipelines, addressing common organizational challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Conducts a maturity assessment to identify gaps in tools, culture, and pipelines, providing a structured roadmap for short- and long-term improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Incorporates tools like SAST, SCA, and DAST into CI/CD pipelines (SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating security scans and ensuring ongoing compliance.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Ensures secure AWS and Azure cloud operations via policy-as-code, removing misconfigurations and enforcing operational security standards.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Equips developers with secure coding standards, targeted training, and triage workflows for actionable vulnerability remediation.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Supports automated evidence collection to ensure compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and additional frameworks, reducing audit complexity.Client Success: Driving Innovation with DevSecOpsDevsecops as a service helps organizations speed up software releases while reinforcing security throughout the development lifecycle.• A major financial services company enhanced its CI/CD pipeline by adding automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance checks directly into its development workflows.• The result was a 40% reduction in critical vulnerabilities during early stages, 30% shorter release cycles, and empowered teams to innovate securely without compromising compliance.A Strategic Investment in Security and InnovationWith organizations accelerating digital strategies, comprehensive security measures are increasingly vital for delivering software that is secure, compliant, and adaptable. MRFR reports the Devsecops as a service market was worth $6.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $23.5 billion by 2032, demonstrating both rapid market expansion and a growing industry-wide need for security and compliance.This growth is powered by widespread cloud adoption, sophisticated cyber threats, and a multi-industry emphasis—spanning IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail—on automation and resilience. IBN Technologies is uniquely positioned to guide clients in realizing these objectives. Its developer-centric Devsecops as a service platform helps organizations implement cloud-native security, automate continuous compliance, and deliver production-ready code aligned with innovative goals.Related Services-Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

