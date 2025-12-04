SAQA, QCTO, CHE and Umalusi addresses media on areas of common interest, 5 Dec

The media is invited to the Joint Media Briefing hosted by the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) partners – the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), Council on Higher Education (CHE), and Umalusi to address areas of common interest with specific reference to the following key topics:

New developments in the NQF space

The persistent challenge of unaccredited institutions

Steps to verify institutions and certificates

Latest measures to combat fraud and protect students

The details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Friday, 5 December 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Please confirm attendance via: rmokou@saqa.org.za | 083 628 4917

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Rakgwatha Mokou (SAQA) – 083 628 4917

Skheto Makgarengi (QCTO) - 082 860 9346

Ntokozo Bhengu (CHE) - 083 222 6027

Biki Lepota (Umalusi) - 076 920 6184

#NQFdevelopments #VerifyBeforeYouRegister

