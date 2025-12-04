SAQA, QCTO, CHE and Umalusi addresses media on areas of common interest, 5 Dec
The media is invited to the Joint Media Briefing hosted by the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) partners – the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), Council on Higher Education (CHE), and Umalusi to address areas of common interest with specific reference to the following key topics:
- New developments in the NQF space
- The persistent challenge of unaccredited institutions
- Steps to verify institutions and certificates
- Latest measures to combat fraud and protect students
The details of the media briefing are as follows:
Date: Friday, 5 December 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
Please confirm attendance via: rmokou@saqa.org.za | 083 628 4917
For more information and media inquiries, please contact:
Rakgwatha Mokou (SAQA) – 083 628 4917
Skheto Makgarengi (QCTO) - 082 860 9346
Ntokozo Bhengu (CHE) - 083 222 6027
Biki Lepota (Umalusi) - 076 920 6184
#NQFdevelopments #VerifyBeforeYouRegister
