President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Youth Employment Service jobs celebration in Illovo, 4 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 04 December 2025, deliver a keynote address at the Youth Employment Service (YES) 200 000 Jobs milestone.

The event takes place at the GIBS Business School, Illovo, Johannesburg.

This year’s theme, “Impact Multiplied. Futures Unlocked,” complements a historic milestone for South Africa’s largest private-sector-funded youth employment programme.

YES has, to date, placed over 202 558 young South Africans in 12-month, quality work experiences, enabled by more than 1 900 corporate partners, and in turn injecting billions of investment into the economy through youth salaries.

YES has positioned itself as a key driver of South Africa’s economic transformation by focusing on digital and technological skills development.

The programme participants include young people from social grant recipient households, and who are operating in sectors such as tourism, digital and SMMEs amongst others.

The celebration will highlight the transformative impact of YES such as entrepreneurship and alumini who further established small businesses which contributed to job creation and economic growth.

The event will take place as follows:

Date: 4 December 2025

Time: 18h45

Venue: GIBS Business School, Johannesburg

Due to the limited space, the host has handled all the media accreditation process.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

