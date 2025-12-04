Li Teng by Jui Ching Hsu Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Li Teng

Jui Ching Hsu's Exceptional Office Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Jui Ching Hsu as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the outstanding work titled "Li Teng". This prestigious accolade celebrates Jui Ching Hsu's exceptional design skills and innovative approach to creating a serene and inspiring office environment.Li Teng's award-winning design showcases the importance of crafting a calming and restorative workspace that fosters open communication and creative thinking. By incorporating organic materials, gentle curves, and a subdued color palette, Jui Ching Hsu has created an office that not only meets the functional needs of an interior design firm but also promotes a sense of well-being and clarity of mind for both employees and clients.The Li Teng office design stands out for its masterful use of natural light, which is enhanced by the high ceilings and open layout. The interplay of light and shadow, combined with the grayscale backdrop and warm LED accents, creates a dynamic visual flow that embodies the spirit of Wabi-sabi. The design also features innovative storage solutions, such as the space beneath the beam and stairway shelves, which provide ample room for organization while doubling as attractive displays.Winning the Silver A' Design Award for Li Teng serves as a testament to Jui Ching Hsu's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design while prioritizing environmental sustainability. This recognition is expected to inspire the firm to continue exploring innovative design solutions that promote both aesthetic appeal and ecological responsibility, setting a new standard for the industry.Team MembersLi Teng was designed by Jui Ching Hsu, who served as the lead designer on the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jui Ching HsuJui Ching Hsu is a talented designer from Taiwan, China, who specializes in residential, office, and commercial design. As the lead designer at Li Teng Interior Design, Jui Ching Hsu brings a unique perspective and innovative approach to each project, creating spaces that seamlessly blend functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.About Li Teng Interior DesignLi Teng Interior Design is dedicated to creating unique living spaces that adapt to the needs of their clients, regardless of the size or age of the property. With a focus on orderly storage planning and the incorporation of art and humanity, Li Teng Interior Design aims to provide their clients with a transformative and personalized design experience.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that demonstrate the designer's exceptional expertise, originality, and ability to elicit a strong emotional response while positively impacting everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact society. With a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award has been honoring pioneering designs since 2008. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesigncontest.com

