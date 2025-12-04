A Compelling Journey Into Early Christian History: The Star of the East Illuminates Faith, Unity, and Conflict

The Star of the East By Peter Rodgers

Peter Rodgers returns with Book 4 of the Scribes series, weaving scholarship & storytelling into a vivid exploration of the early church’s most defining debates

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Peter Rodgers continues his acclaimed Scribes series with The Star of the East, a richly detailed historical novel that transports readers to the heart of the early Christian world. Set in 189 AD, the book follows Nathan, a Jewish Christian scribe in the church of Rome, as he embarks on a mission that will test his loyalty, deepen his understanding of Scripture, and shape the future of his faith community. With meticulous research and immersive narrative, Rodgers offers readers a powerful portrayal of a pivotal era marked by theological inquiry, ecclesial tension, and cultural transformation.

When Nathan is sent by his bishop to Ephesus, alongside his colleague Justin, he carries the responsibility of representing the Roman church in its growing dispute with the eastern churches over the proper date for celebrating Easter. This journey, intended as an ecclesiastical assignment, becomes a profound personal pilgrimage as Nathan encounters new interpretations of Scripture, new linguistic insights, and new challenges to the fragile unity of the Christian movement. Rodgers skillfully draws readers into the complexity of these historical debates, presenting them with clarity and depth while grounding them in human emotion and lived experience.

In Ephesus, Nathan is also tasked with evaluating a new Greek translation of the Old Testament by the renowned Theodotion, assisted by his granddaughter, Miriam. As Nathan works closely with them, he gains fresh perspectives on the language and meaning of sacred texts — insights that expand his understanding of his faith and his role as a scribe. The intellectual exchange soon blossoms into a friendship with Miriam, whose presence becomes a quiet yet transformative influence on his journey.

Rodgers was inspired to write The Star of the East from his lifelong study of early Christianity and the earliest manuscripts of the New Testament, as well as his desire to make this intricate historical period accessible to modern readers. His fascination with the tensions between the church and the synagogue, the diversity within early Christian practice, and the evolving interpretation of Scripture shaped the foundation of this book. Through Nathan’s eyes, Rodgers captures a world in which faith was both deeply personal and profoundly communal, constantly shaped by dialogue and disagreement.

The Star of the East is Book 4 in Rodgers’s Scribes series. The earlier titles — The Scribes, The Sign of the Dolphin, and The Pelican and the Phoenix — are all available on Amazon KDP.

This installment in the Scribes series is ideal for readers who love historical fiction rooted in scholarship, faith based narratives, and stories that explore the human side of theological debate. Rodgers offers an immersive, enlightening experience that reveals how ancient questions of unity and identity still resonate today.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/2pJ9OfG

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.