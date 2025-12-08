Certified Coach Greg Furnia of Living The Good Life Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HUDSON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly 26 years serving the nation under the green stripe of the United States Border Patrol, Greg Furnia is rewriting the conversation about what it means to thrive in high-pressure careers—without trading in your marriage, your identity, or your sense of humor. Furnia, founder of Living The Good Life, is opening his schedule to first responders, leaders, departments, and professionals hungry for personal and professional growth anchored in the principle of "Family First.”

Family First is a values-based commitment to the people who make you stronger—whether they share your last name or not. “Family” includes anyone in your life who supports you, challenges you, and walks beside you as you build a healthy personal and professional life.

Family First is also about being intentional and careful about who you let into that inner circle—your closest support network, your “tribe.” These are the people you will invest in, listen to, and protect, and who will do the same for you.

We build a life and career that serves your family—however you define it—rather than sacrificing your family to serve your career.

A veteran of law enforcement’s front lines, Furnia’s leadership philosophy was shaped not just by the adrenaline of border operations, but by a simple lesson learned in the saddle: nothing, not even the most demanding job, should come before family. Early in his career, mentors in the US Border Patrol’s Horse Patrol and later the celebrated Canine Program drove home this idea. It wasn’t just talk. In the rough-and-tumble world of the borderlands, these leaders didn’t blink when family needed to come first with no questions asked.

“I realized the leaders I looked up to weren’t just about working hard; they were about working hard in a way that respected who you are and who you love,” says Furnia. “That stuck with me for over two decades. That’s the foundation of all my programs and my coaching philosophy.”

From Canine Handler to Assistant Chief Overseeing 900 Teams

Greg’s journey from a trainee agent in Wilcox, Arizona, to Assistant Chief at the Border Patrol’s Washington, DC headquarters, is a study in rising through the ranks without losing yourself or your marriage. Over his 22 years in the Canine Program, he worked as a handler and instructor in multiple sectors, trained and supervised teams, and eventually managed the National USBP K9 Program coast-to-coast. Through every promotion and late-night callout, he kept the “family first” mantra alive for himself and those under his leadership.

“Most stories you hear from first responder life sound like survival tales with burnout, broken homes, or worse. I’m here to say: you don’t have to sacrifice your happiness or your relationships for your career. You can do both,” Furnia shares. “My marriage has lasted 29 years, and that’s not because it was easy. It’s because my wife and I talked, made tough choices, and kept each other in the loop. That’s what I help my clients do.”

Coaching for Real Life, Not Just the Resume

At Living The Good Life, Furnia offers personal and professional development with a twist: it isn’t about quick fixes or generic “life coaching.” Clients, whether they’re police cadets, seasoned leaders, or retirees wondering what to do with newfound free time, can expect hard questions, honest feedback, and practical strategies to define their values, clarify what “family” means to them, and build careers that don’t hollow them out.

“I’m not a fan of the ‘life coach’ label,” he laughs. “I’m more of a career coach, leadership mentor, and accountability partner all rolled into one. I’m going to ask you tough questions. You’re going to have to do the work. But you will get clarity for yourself and your family.”

Introducing the “Retire Ready” Preretirement Readiness and Wellness Training (Agency Training)

Inspired by his own retirement, Greg is debuting his Retire Ready program, an essential workshop for soon-to-be retirees, especially from first responder fields. Designed to address not just financial planning, but the emotional and relational curveballs of stepping away from a purpose-driven career, the program features group discussions, resource sharing, and candid conversations about life after “the job.”

“Everyone focuses on their 401(k) and insurance, but nobody tells you how weird it feels fishing on a Tuesday or sharing the kitchen all day with your spouse,” Greg jokes. “Retirement disrupts your rhythms. Sometimes you find out you don’t know your partner as well as you thought. My program is about navigating that transition.”

A Proactive Approach for Departments and New Hires

Built to Last is designed for first responders who are just beginning or still building their careers in service. This program helps participants develop the mindset, habits, and support systems that lead to a long, healthy, and purpose-driven life both on and off the job.

Through practical, real-world discussions and relatable examples, Built to Last gives first responders and their families the tools to navigate the unique challenges of the profession while staying true to who they are, maintaining balance, and achieving their goals.

Living The Good Life will also offer speaking engagements for cadets and new hires. Greg’s message? Remember who you were before the badge, and don’t lose sight of it no matter how fast the job moves. By catching first responders at the start of their journey, he hopes to help them avoid the common pitfalls of burnout, substance abuse, or losing touch with what really matters.

What Makes a Great Coach?

For Greg Furnia, it comes down to empathy, strength, and genuine passion for helping others find their own “aha” moments. “If I can help someone keep their family, career, and sanity intact, I’ve done my job. Watching people succeed on their terms is my greatest reward.”

About Greg Furnia and Living The Good Life

Greg Furnia is a retired Special Operations Supervisor Course Developer/Instructor (CDI) for the United States Border Patrol and founder of Living The Good Life, a First Responder Wellness and Leadership Training service for professionals and first responders. He specializes in leadership development, career transitions, and personal growth that keeps family at the center.

