Florida Deep Tech Venture Summit Showcases State’s Rise as a National Hub for Space, Defense, and Dual-Use Innovation

On Dec. 11 in Lake Nona, founders, venture capitalists, policymakers, and government and industry leaders convene to shape the future of Florida's tech economy

Florida, with its aerospace and defense talent, infrastructure, and federal presence is uniquely positioned to lead venture innovation in space and defense for both commercial and federal markets” — Dennis R. Pape, Summit Cohost and Managing Partner, Phase Shift Ventures

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Deep Tech Venture Summit will bring together more than 150 founders, venture investors, federal innovation organizations, aerospace and defense industry leaders, and university commercialization experts on December 11 at the GuideWell Innovation Center in Lake Nona. The one-day event highlights the historic momentum building across Florida’s rapidly expanding space, defense, and frontier technology ecosystem, positioning the state as a rising national hub for deep tech and dual-use innovation.The Summit features three keynote speakers representing the pillars shaping America’s next generation of frontier technology—policy, innovation, and capital markets:• Dr. Greg Autry, Associate Provost for Space Commercialization and Strategy University of Central Florida and Nominee NASA Chief Financial Officer, "Space Race 2.0 and Florida's Role in the New Space Economy"• Daniel Betts, Cofounder and CEO, Blue Frontier, "Blue Frontier: Revolutionizing Air Conditioning and Energy Storage"• Rhett Jeppson, Executive Director, JPMorganChase, "The Capital Markets Role in Ensuring Our National Security: JPMorganChase’s $1.5 trillion Security and Resiliency Initiative aimed at strengthening the U.S. industrial base, critical infrastructure, and technological competitiveness"These keynotes will frame Florida’s growing strategic importance to U.S. national security, space innovation, and advanced technology industrial development.A Full Day of Panels on Deep Tech, Space, Defense, and Dual-Use InnovationThe Summit will host interactive panels featuring VC-backed founders, leading venture capital firms, federal innovation units, aerospace and defense corporate executives, and university research commercialization leaders.Discussion topics include:• Venture Capital & Deep Tech Investing in Florida• Federal Innovation Capital: SOFWERX and SpaceWERX• Space Tech & Defense Tech Startup Scaling• University Commercialization• Aerospace & Defense Corporate Innovation Needs• Florida’s Positioning as a National Dual-Use Technology CorridorPanelists represent organizations including DeepWork Capital, Stony Lonesome Group, Backswing Ventures Phase Shift Ventures , Florida Opportunity Fund, Mosley Ventures, Tamiami Angel Funds, SOFWERX, SpaceWERX, UF Innovate, Florida High Tech Corridor, UCF, Zulu Pods, Hextronics, Rapta, Canaery, X-Lumin, Matrixx Technologies, Vaya Space, Seagate Space, Lunar Data Holdings, Tadhana Technologies, Blue Frontier, Star Catcher, JPMorgan Chase, Space Florida, NUVIEW, Star Catcher, Leidos, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, UF Innovate, and other emerging leaders across the state.Florida’s Deep Tech Moment“Deep tech innovation is becoming mission-critical for both commercial markets and national security,” said Dennis R. Pape, Managing Partner at Phase Shift Ventures and Summit cohost. “Florida, with its aerospace and defense talent, infrastructure, and federal presence, is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of venture innovation in space, defense, and frontier technology. The Summit brings these communities together to accelerate that opportunity.”“From the Space Coast to Tampa to Orlando and Gainesville, Florida is experiencing a convergence of capability unlike anywhere else in the country,” said Kyle Asman, Managing Partner at Backswing Ventures and cohost. “Our goal is to highlight this growth and strengthen the connections between founders, federal customers, and capital providers.”Event DetailsFlorida Deep Tech Venture SummitDate: December 11, 2025Time: 8:00 AM – 6:30 PMLocation: GuideWell Innovation Center, Lake Nona, Orlando, FLRegistration: https://luma.com/52a6bg9h About the Florida Deep Tech Venture SummitThe Florida Deep Tech Venture Summit is a one-day, founder-focused gathering designed to unite the builders, funders, operators, and federal partners driving the next wave of dual-use, defense, and frontier technology innovation in Florida. Hosted by Phase Shift Ventures and Backswing Ventures, the Summit aims to position Florida as a national center of gravity for deep tech commercialization and investment.

