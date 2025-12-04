Young Autistic Machinist Launches Startup Producing Vise Jaws for Milling Applications

Example of one size of vise jaws from our extensive product line

Machining gave me a way to focus and build something meaningful. I want Spartan CNC to be known not just for our products, but for showing that people who think differently can build amazing things.” — Kyle Davis

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a modest shop in Texas, a young autistic machinist is quietly making waves in the manufacturing world. Spartan CNC founded by 24-year-old Kyle Davis, is a family-run startup producing vise jaws designed to meet the evolving needs of machinists.Kyle’s journey into machining began as a personal passion and a way to navigate the challenges of autism. Today, that passion has grown into a small but mighty operation that’s earning respect for their personalized support, custom solutions, and commitment to supporting neurodiverse talent in manufacturing. Their mission is to provide machinists with the right size jaws for their applications.Spartan CNC’s value proposition includes:• A broad range of standard vise jaw sizes compatible with Kurt vises• Specialized jaws for self-centering vises Custom vise jaw designs to meet unique application requirements• Detailed product specifications to ensure compatibility and fit• Personalized customer supportTo learn more about Kyle’s story and the vision for Spartan CNC, watch this inspirational video created by industry experts Titans of CNC.Spartan CNC is currently accepting direct orders and inquiries through its website. As the company grows, Kyle hopes to continue advocating for neurodiversity in skilled trades and inspire others to pursue careers in manufacturing.

Turning Challenges into Triumph: An Autistic Machinist’s Inspiring Startup Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.