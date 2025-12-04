Adriana Vela, Certified AEO Specialist AEO vs SEO Masterclass

Award-winning author and AEO Specialist, Adriana Vela, equips organizations with Ai and AEO strategies to increase authority, relevance, and AI citations.

Adriana Vela is a trusted authority in AI driven visibility. She clarifies complex AI behavior and gives leaders practical strategies. Her AEO Masterclass arrives at the perfect time,” Volo said.” — Karin Volo, CEO at Evoloshen, Co-Founder, Achieving the AI Advantage Summit

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 58 percent of U.S. users now seeing AI generated summaries in search results, the masterclass teaches organizations how to gain visibility, authority, and citations in an AI driven discovery landscape.Adriana Vela, award winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, and recognized Neuro AI Architect, announced the launch of a new AEO Masterclass designed to help business leaders stay visible as AI powered search rapidly changes how information is discovered. The program is now open for registration at AEO vs SEO Masterclass Artificial intelligence is reshaping user behavior. A recent Pew Research study reports that 58 percent of U.S. users have encountered AI generated summaries in search results, reducing the need for traditional clicks and increasing the dominance of AI Overviews and answer engines. As zero click search expands, visibility depends less on rankings and more on being selected as the authoritative source behind AI generated answers."Leaders must prepare for a world where AI engines evaluate brands before people do," said Vela. "Answer Engine Optimization is the path to staying visible, competitive, and trusted as AI Overviews and ChatGPT style responses become the new first impression."Karin Volo, CEO and Chief Joy Bringer at Evoloshen and Co Founder of the Achieving the AI Advantage Summit, praised the significance of Vela's work. "Adriana Vela has quickly emerged as one of the most relevant and trusted authorities in AI driven visibility," Volo said. "She has a rare ability to simplify complex AI behavior and translate it into practical strategies leaders can use right away. This AEO Masterclass arrives at the perfect time for organizations that want to stay ahead of the dramatic shifts happening in AI search and digital discovery."The AEO Masterclass gives participants a structured introduction to how AI engines interpret, prioritize, and cite content. Leaders will learn the differences between SEO and AEO, how to structure content for AI Overviews and conversational AI responses, and how to increase their brand’s authority signals in an AI first discovery environment. The program also includes templates, frameworks, and step by step guidance to help organizations become recognized, trusted sources for AI engines.Adriana Vela is a bestselling author, award winning entrepreneur, Neuro AI Architect, and Certified AEO Specialist. Through MarketTecNexus, she advises organizations on AI readiness, digital visibility, and neuroscience-based performance strategies. With decades of experience in advanced technology markets, Vela is known for translating complex innovations into actionable, profitable strategies for leaders.MarketTecNexus is an AI consultancy specializing in Answer Engine Optimization, AI readiness, digital visibility, and strategic transformation for mid-sized and growth-oriented organizations. The firm helps businesses improve discoverability, strengthen authority, and accelerate growth in an AI driven world. MarketTecNexus delivers advisory services, training, and implementation programs that position clients to thrive as search and information consumption shift toward AI powered engines and zero click experiences. For more information, visit https://markettecnexus.com

