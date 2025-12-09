Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Announces Ramen Ichiraku's New Product Guy's Favorite 'Curry' Ramen

Available from December 20, 2025

AWAJI CITY, JAPAN, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction in Nijigen no Mori Anime Awajishima Park, the characters Hatake Kakashi and Might Guy will serve as the main focus of the 26th special mission, “Icha Icha Tactics Search,” a “NARUTO” × dramatic puzzle game that will be available from Saturday, December 20, 2025, to Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Information has also been released regarding a limited-time menu at Ramen Ichiraku within the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction. During the event period, a special menu set will be offered, featuring “Curry Ramen,” inspired by Guy’s preference for curry, and “Matcha Milk,” served in a clear bottle with a Kakashi design. An event-exclusive coaster will be provided with each purchase.

These menu items will be available only during the event period and are presented in conjunction with the puzzle-solving activity featuring the two characters.

■ “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” Ramen Ichiraku Special Mission Collaboration Food – “Icha Icha Tactics Search” Edition

Event Period:

Saturday, December 20, 2025 – Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location:

Ramen Ichiraku, inside NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato at Nijigen no Mori

Details:

Collaboration food offered in conjunction with the 26th Special Mission, “Icha Icha Tactics Search.” Each purchase includes a coaster featuring an original design from the special mission.

Price:

Collaboration Food Set (Curry Ramen, Kakashi Drink) 3,400yen

・All prices include tax.

・Participation in the special mission requires a separate fee.

More Information:

http://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.