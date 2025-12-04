Celebrating 60 Years on the Rails: Legendary Amtrak Conductor Lenny Walker Marks 80th Birthday

Celebrating 60 Years on the Rails

Members of the Rail Auxiliary Team gathered at the Reno Amtrak Station to celebrate a milestone birthday for one of the railroad's most beloved figures: Conductor Lenny Walker, who turned 80 while continuing his passion for passenger rail service.

With over 60 years of railroad experience and 33 years with Amtrak, Walker represents a living link to American rail history. His journey began on July 6, 1964, when he was hired as a fireman for the Southern Pacific Railroad. After transitioning to brakeman following the elimination of fireman positions, Walker joined Amtrak as an assistant conductor on June 23, 1992, holding a coveted double-digit employee number.

"I'll retire when it stops being fun!" Walker declared when asked about his retirement plans, embodying the enthusiasm that has made him a favorite among passengers and colleagues alike.

Operating out of his Reno home base, Walker works six days a week on the Reno-Winnemucca route, maintaining a 40-hour weekly schedule. Throughout his career, he has worked numerous routes including the San Joaquin, Coast Starlight, Peninsula, and his personal favorite, the California Zephyr.

Walker brings a unique artistic flair to his conductor duties. With twelve years of opera training and two music degrees, his professional "ALL ABOARD" callout is legendary among regular passengers. When not on the rails, Walker performs folk and Americana music, playing acoustic guitar and other stringed instruments. He has performed full-time music across the country and has even sung the National Anthem at University of Nevada, Reno basketball games.

"I like the people, trains, and travelling," Walker said when asked about his favorite aspects of the job, adding with his characteristic smile, "You'll always see positive vibes from me."

A San Francisco native, Walker maintains his love for all the cities along his routes, approaching each day with the optimistic attitude that has endeared him to countless passengers over the decades.

The Rail Auxiliary Team, which has long admired Walker's dedication and warmth, organized the birthday celebration at the Reno station, complete with a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday." True to form, Walker cut the celebration short when Amtrak number six pulled into the station – duty called, and passengers needed assistance.

As Walker continues to serve passengers on the California Zephyr route, he stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of American rail travel and the dedicated professionals who make it possible.

