Finance Major and TikTok Entrepreneur Kenley Dorzin Turns Adversity Into Opportunity, Generating Over $400k Online

From Haiti to Washington & Jefferson College, Kenley is building a digital career while balancing school, business, and an 90k social media audience.

My goal is to show other young people that your starting point doesn't decide your future. Discipline and consistency can take you further than you think.” — Kenley Dorzin

GREENSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing up in Haiti, Kenley Dorzin Never Imagined he would one day be studying finance in the United States while building an online business that has already generated over $400,00 in GMV. But that’s exactly what he’s doing today. Kenley is a student at Washington & Jefferson College and a young entrepreneur who built his platform from the ground up.Kenley moved to the U.S. during high school and completed his senior year at Charleroi Area High School before starting college. Coming to a new country at a young age meant starting life over. As a first-generation immigrant, nothing was handed to him. He learned early that discipline and consistency were the only way forward.“When you come from where I come from, you don’t play around with opportunity,” Kenley said. “I started from zero. Everything I’m doing now is because I worked for it.”While balancing classes, homework, and everyday life, Kenley grew a TikTok audience of 83.5k by sharing his real experiences. He talks about student life, discipline, business lessons, and the mindset he uses to stay focused. His honesty and work ethic are the main reasons young people follow him and listen to his advice.Along with his growth on social media, Kenley also took part in the Ignite (Ideas 2 Enterprise) entrepreneurship program at Washington & Jefferson College. The program helped him understand marketing, sales, and how to build a real brand. He used everything he learned and applied it directly to his online work.“Ignite helped me see the bigger picture,” he said. “It made me realize that what I’m doing isn’t just content. It’s a real business.”Kenley’s story is one of resilience and ambition. Even with the pressure of being a full-time student, handling business responsibilities, and creating content, he keeps pushing because he wants to build a stable and successful life in the U.S.“My story isn’t finished yet,” he said. “But if there’s one thing I want people to understand, it’s that your situation doesn’t control your future. How hard work does.”He plans to keep growing his digital brand, expand his business knowledge, and finish his finance degree. Kenley hopes his journey motivates other young immigrants and students who want to create something meaningful for their future.ABOUT Kenley DorzinKenley Dorzin is a finance major at Washington & Jefferson College and a digital entrepreneur with over 83.5k followers on TikTok. Born in Haiti, he completed high school in the United States and has generated over $400k in online GMV while balancing school, business, and the Ignite entrepreneurship program. His content focuses on discipline, mindset, and motivating young people to build their future through hard work and constancy.

