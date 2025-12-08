Alba Wheels Up International, LLC Welcomes Julie Ann Parks to Lead Company’s Trade Advisory Services Practice

Julie Ann Parks joins Alba to Lead Company’s Trade Advisory Services Practice

VALLEY STREAM, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alba Wheels Up International, LLC welcomes Julie Ann Parks as a Strategic Partner, which expands the company’s capabilities in the Trade Advisory Services Practice. The collaboration further strengthens Alba’s commitment to building modern, scalable, and compliance-forward brokerage and supply chain solutions for importers and exporters across key industries.Julie brings more than two decades of experience leading global customs organizations for some of the world’s most complex and highly regulated supply chains, transforming intricate international regulations into strategic advantages for Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, Julie served as Executive Director, Global Customs, in the Office of General Counsel at RTX, where she led a global program focused on reducing enterprise risk, optimizing duty spend, and enabling supply chain teams to move at the speed of business without compromising compliance.Throughout her career, Julie has played a visible role in shaping U.S. trade policy. She served on the Customs Commercial Operations Advisory Committee (COAC), advising the U.S. Departments of Treasury and Homeland Security on commercial customs operations, and has held multiple elected leadership roles with the American Association of Exporters and Importers (AAEI) — including Chair of the Board of Governors and Export & Global Committee leadership roles. Her persuasive voice in Washington contributed to reforms, helped create industry standards, and strengthened public-private collaboration across the global trade ecosystem.“Julie is a strategic, proven, and highly respected leader in the customs community,” said Luis Eraña, Alba’s CEO. “Her expertise in enterprise-level trade compliance and customs governance, as well as her ability to translate complexity into operational clarity, will directly advance the value we deliver to our clients.”In joining Alba, Julie will focus on expanding the organization’s Trade Advisory Services solution portfolio, strengthening advisory and managed compliance programs, and developing scalable frameworks that help importers anticipate risk, increase efficiency, and unlock cost reduction opportunities across their supply chains.“Alba is uniquely positioned to influence the next era of trade enablement,” said Julie. “The intersection of compliance, technology, and practical brokerage execution is where the real value is created — and that’s exactly where the Alba team excels.”About the Alba Wheels Up International, LLC group of companiesAlba Wheels Up International, LLC is a leading provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and supply chain solutions for global trade, dedicated to ensuring compliance, minimizing risk, and optimizing the total landed cost of goods for its clients.Through strategic expansion, including the integration of specialist firms like Advance Customs Brokers International, Cobalt Wine Logistics, John A. Steer, and The Perishable Specialist, Alba has significantly deepened its expertise across high-compliance and trade-sensitive industries.The company’s integrated services span the entire supply chain, including:• Customs Brokerage and Compliance: Industry-leading accuracy on customs filings, post-entry amendment services, and comprehensive trade advisory services to navigate complex regulations.• International Logistics: End-to-end freight forwarding (Air, Ocean, Rail, Trucking), origin consolidation, and warehousing/distribution services.• Specialized Vertical Expertise: Deep knowledge and dedicated teams serving the most demanding sectors, including Wine & Spirits, Perishables & Food Products, Metals, Lumber, and bulk products, Textiles & Apparel, Chemicals & EPA-regulated goods, and Semiconductors & Electronics.Headquartered in Valley Stream, NY, Alba leverages proprietary technology to deliver total supply chain visibility and business intelligence, helping clients transform logistics from a cost center into a competitive advantage.For more information, please visit our websites:albawheelsup.comadvancecustomsbrokers.comcobaltnapa.comjasteer.comtheperishablespecialist.comMedia ContactEmail: Solutions@albawheelsup.com

