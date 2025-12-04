Swickard Auto Group Celebrates Grand Opening of BMW of Lynnwood with Bavarian-Inspired Event

Pictured from left to right: Mike Brownlee, Martin Fritsches, Jeff Swickard, and Thomas Kurz cutting the inaugural ribbon.

This facility was built for our customers. We look forward to welcoming every guest with the hospitality, warmth, and service that define the Swickard experience.” — Jeff Swickard, CEO of Swickard Auto Group

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swickard Auto Group officially celebrated the grand opening of BMW of Lynnwood , marking the completion of a state-of-the-art, ground-up facility that redefines the automotive retail experience in the Pacific Northwest.Located at 18700 Hwy 99, Lynnwood, WA 98037, the new 40,000-square-foot dealership showcases BMW’s signature sophistication and innovation, featuring a pristine showroom, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and complimentary coffee and snacks for guests. Construction began in March 2024, representing a significant investment in the Lynnwood community and BMW’s continued growth in the region.The grand opening event embraced a Bavarian theme, honoring BMW’s heritage with live music, German-inspired cuisine, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by BMW of Western Region, accompanied by BMW of North America and Swickard Auto Group leadership.BMW of North America’s Thomas Kurz, Regional Vice President of the Western Region, Martin Fritsches, President & CEO, and Jeff Swickard, CEO of Swickard Auto Group, each delivered remarks highlighting the partnership between BMW and Swickard, as well as their shared commitment to excellence and innovation.The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Thomas Kurz, Martin Fritsches, Jeff Swickard, Mike Brownlee, Platform Director at Swickard Auto Group, and Tom Ly, General Manager at BMW of Lynnwood.BMW of Lynnwood’s new service department doubles its previous capacity, featuring high-volume service stalls, a multi-lane drive-through with heated flooring, and complimentary automatic car washes for service guests. Electric vehicle owners also benefit from full charging services with every appointment."It’s not only about the people, but it’s the DNA you already have installed in your other two locations. It’s about the customer experience. It’s the attention to detail. I’ve even seen it already myself in the few touches I’ve had with you all."Martin Fritsches, Regional Vice President of the Western RegionBMW of Lynnwood is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or to schedule your next visit, visit bmwlynnwood.com.About Swickard Auto GroupFounded in 2014, Swickard Auto Group has grown into a leading automotive retailer with a national presence, serving customers across Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and California. With 50+ franchises, Swickard offers a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, along with comprehensive service and repair options.More than just an auto group, Swickard is a trusted partner dedicated to providing an unparalleled guest experience. This commitment is reflected in its focus on exceptional hospitality, extensive vehicle selection, and the Swickard Price Promise, which ensures customers receive the best possible price through a transparent, hassle-free buying journey.

