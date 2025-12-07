Gurjit Singh Chadha releases transformative New Book: Unraveling Your True Self – Discovering the Essence of 'Who Am I?'

Start your journey with Unraveling your True Self, Discover the essence of Who Am I

A Practical Pathway to Peace, Awakening, and Union with the Divine Light.

Take the first step. The divine you seek lives within; you are both the seeker and the divine.” — Gurjit Singh Chadha

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Professional, Author, and YogSimran Founder Gurjit Singh Chadha announces the release of his groundbreaking spiritual awakening guide, Unraveling Your True Self, Discovering the Essence of “Who Am I?”In this powerful two-volume work, Chadha takes readers on a lived, experiential journey from ego, mind, and daily chaos into the serenity of inner awareness, heart-centered devotion, and ultimately, the realization of one’s true self. Born from the author’s own profound transformation after a life-altering heart attack at age 42, the book serves as a lifeline for seekers longing for clarity, peace, and connection with their inner Divine Light.At the heart of the book lies YogSimran, a complete spiritual awakening course created by Chadha, a step-by-step system anyone can practice from home. It blends meditation, breathwork, energy awareness, modern science, and deep self-inquiry to guide readers toward peace and spiritual awakening.Chadha explains the Inner journey to the house of Atman (Soul), to experience the divine light of Atman, a seeker must pass through seven metaphorical doors, each representing a stage of profound spiritual transformation. The Atman’s radiant white star light marks a pivotal milestone, as it unlocks the Third Eye portal. This portal serves as a gateway to the astral realms and facilitates a union with universal consciousness.So, are you ready to embark on this unforgettable inner journey?Let your soul awaken…Order now on Amazon and embark on the journey back home to your True Self. Click the link below:About the AuthorChadha is an enlightened soul, a lifelong seeker, and an engineer by profession. In 2018, he heard the silent call of the Divine and by 2020, through grace and inner surrender, he realized his true self. With no external Guru, he turned inward and found the Inner Guru, the eternal guide within. From awakening the kundalini to opening the Third Eye Portal, from tasting the stillness of Samadhi to flowing in bliss with Shabad Kirtan, his journey is a living testament to what’s possible when one walks the path of truth. This book is a gift, a beacon for fellow seekers ready to awaken.

