'Freak of the Week' Car Show Debuts to Celebrate the City’s Most Unusual and Creative Vehicles

Motorhead Mama Presents: Freak of the Week 2025

Fiat Topolino, Betsune Pony, Angelyne’s Pink Corvette & More Take Over Topanga for One Day Only

I've spent 14 years celebrating LA's wildest rides. Now it's time to bring them together. Not for 'car guys' or bragging rights, but to celebrate head-turning vehicles that make us all smile.” — Motorhead Mama

TOPANGA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles’ newest, quirkiest, and most joy-filled automotive event is officially here. The First-Annual Freak of the Week Car Show, hosted by Topanga’s own Motorhead Mama, invites Angelenos to a free, open-to-the-public, family-friendly community celebration of the bold, bizarre, and totally unforgettable vehicles that define LA’s incomparable car culture.

Staged in the heart of Topanga Canyon, this debut event brings together the region’s creative energy, cultural icons, and automotive eccentrics for an experience that could only happen in Los Angeles. Part micro-car showcase, part art-car festival, part neighborhood hangout, the Freak of the Week Car Show highlights the vehicles—and personalities—that make LA one of the most expressive car communities in the world.

LA-Centric Vehicle Highlights

This year’s inaugural showcase features an eclectic lineup that reflects the spirit of Los Angeles: playful, expressive, and totally unafraid to stand out.

• Fiat Topolino — The irresistibly cute electric European micro-car that Angelenos are already buzzing about—even though it’s not yet available in the U.S.

• Betsune Pony — A cult-favorite $4,800 Chinese micro-EV with an expressive, pop-inspired personality perfect for the streets of LA.

• Angelyne’s Pink Corvette — The original LA icon brings her legendary bubblegum-pink ride.

• @glasscowboyy Art Car — A standout creation from one of LA’s most imaginative automotive artists.

• Uncle Mike’s Japanese Conversion Van — A social-media darling embraced by fans across Southern California.

• @herdriveinstyle’s Hand-Painted Impala — A rolling piece of art blending style, culture, and LA visual storytelling.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 6

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Topanga Community Center Ball Field

1440 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290

Admission: Free to the public

About Motorhead Mama

Motorhead Mama (Amelia Dalgaard) is an LA-based automotive journalist, content creator, and cultural commentator known for her sharp wit and love for the strange, stylish, and surprising sides of car culture. A longtime Topanga resident, she champions the inclusive, expressive spirit that defines LA’s automotive identity—elevating not just the cars, but the people and creativity behind them.

She serves as a juror for Women’s World Car of the Year, the What Drives Her Awards, and the Texas Auto Writers Association, and is a panel expert for the Hyundai-Kia America Technical Center. Through her writing, events, and community presence, Motorhead Mama celebrates the weird, the joyful, and the wonderfully human stories that make Los Angeles one of the world’s most vibrant car cultures.

