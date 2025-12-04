Acera Partners Launches Executive HR Search Practice Led by Industry Veteran Brent Green

Acera Partners designs agile workforce strategies, compensation systems, and job architecture. By coaching executives to lead through ambiguity with clarity and purpose and placing HR leaders who champion agile talent strategies, we turn strategy into performance.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acera Partners , a recognized leader in integrating talent and compensation strategies, announces the launch of its Executive HR Search Practice to meet the growing demand for transformative HR leadership.Acera Partners’ Executive HR Search practice identifies and places executive HR leaders who align people strategy with business performance. The practice leverages Acera’s deep consulting expertise in talent, compensation, and workforce strategy to ensure each search is grounded in real HR experience and organizational effectiveness.“Acera’s new search practice closes the loop between talent strategy and executive execution,” said Carrie Magee, Managing Partner at Acera Partners. “We’re redefining what it means to find leaders who can truly shape the future of work.”Acera’s Executive HR Search practice and team of recruiters will be led by Brent Green , a 30-year talent acquisition veteran recognized for his expertise in executive search and talent acquisition strategy.“I’m thrilled to join Acera Partners at such a pivotal moment,” said Brent Green. “HR leadership has never been more critical to organizational success. Our mission is to connect visionary HR leaders with companies ready to invest in their people as a true competitive advantage.”Brent spent more than a decade at an award-winning national HR search firm, leading senior HR leadership searches across multiple industries and growth stages—from private equity–backed firms to Fortune 500 corporations. Known for his consultative approach and strategic insight, Brent’s client relationships are grounded in trust, insight, and the ability to navigate complex searches.Prior to his work in executive search, Brent led internal executive recruiting across multiple functions and held talent acquisition corporate roles, including within an S&P 400 company. His hands-on experience in both corporate and agency settings gives him a unique perspective on building scalable recruiting infrastructures and talent pipelines.“From his experience as both a trusted search partner and talent acquisition leader, Brent is a rare talent who understands the executive search process from every angle,” said Anne Mounts, Managing Partner at Acera Partners. “Brent’s ability to align leadership talent with business strategy perfectly complements Acera’s mission to help companies build integrated talent strategies that drive performance.”For more information, visit www.acerapartners.com/hr-executive-search Media Contact Name: Brent GreenTitle: Executive Search Practice LeaderEmail: bgreen@acerapartners.comPhone: 404-790-9178Website: www.acerapartners.com

