Todd J. Stein’s The Final Fight Scores Semifinalist Spot in StoryPros International Screenplay Contest

Writer-producer Todd J. Stein advanced to the semifinals of the 19th StoryPros International Screenplay Contest with his gritty, true-story “THE FINAL FIGHT.”

Reaching the semifinals with StoryPros is another reminder of how far this project has come.” — Todd J. Stein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd J. Stein’s The Final Fight has advanced to the semifinals of the StoryPros International Screenplay Contest, placing the script among the competition’s top submissions and adding momentum to a project already gaining industry attention.Stein’s advancement comes with a powerful advantage: he brings more than 20 years of experience in film, television, and branded entertainment, collaborating with studios, production companies, and A-list talent across the U.S. and internationally.“Reaching the semifinals with StoryPros is another reminder of how far this project has come,” said Stein. “With all the momentum building, this is exactly the right time to partner with agencies, producers, and talent who see the story’s potential.”The Final Fight follows Hollywood producer Scott Cohen as he returns to Brooklyn and uncovers a corrupt guardianship scheme trapping his ailing father, former Golden Gloves boxer Martin Cohen. Teaming with a detective, a reporter, and a key eyewitness, Cohen battles a system built to silence families and hide abuse. Its tone and narrative sensibility place it alongside films such as Spotlight, The Judge, and I Care a Lot.The project now moves into the next stage of development, with a first reading of the script scheduled for early next year and additional competitions underway, including Wiki Screenplay, Stage 32, and the Big Apple Film Festival.Backed by Stein’s seasoned industry background and a gripping, IP-driven true story with rising contest heat, The Final Fight stands as a project with real commercial muscle, clear awards potential, and resonant real-world impact. The script’s emotional core and investigative urgency also create strong opportunities for lead actors seeking complex, grounded roles.

