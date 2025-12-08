Cortavo Announces Strategic Cybersecurity Partnership with Breach Craft

Collaboration empowers organizations to identify risks faster and implement stronger, more resilient security strategies.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, a leading all-inclusive managed IT service provider, announced a new partnership with Breach Craft, a premier cybersecurity firm specializing in penetration testing, gap assessments, and virtual CISO services. The partnership enhances Cortavo’s ability to deliver enterprise-grade security solutions to small and midsized organizations seeking robust protection from evolving cyber threats.Through this collaboration, Cortavo clients will gain access to Breach Craft’s deep bench of cybersecurity experts, each averaging over 20 years of experience, and services aligned with industry frameworks such as PTES, OWASP, and NIST CSF. Each engagement includes a dedicated manager, executive reporting, and step-by-step remediation guidance, ensuring findings are identified and effectively resolved.“This partnership empowers SMBs with scalable, complete IT solutions, from hardware to advanced cybersecurity, ensuring reliable coverage that grows with their organization,” said Josh Fricovsky, Cortavo’s Director of Engineering. “By joining forces with Breach Craft, we’re enabling our clients to identify vulnerabilities faster and strengthen their overall security posture.”Together, the two companies aim to provide comprehensive, actionable security testing and guidance that go beyond automated scanning."Working with Cortavo and their clients combines both of our strengths to achieve elevated outcomes. Breach Craft remains laser-focused on uncovering risks and prioritizing security strategy while Cortavo oversees and assists clients with implementing solutions and services to manage those risks. It's a win-win for everyone involved, and we're excited about our future together!" said Mike Piekarski, Founder/Principal Consultant at Breach Craft.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.cortavo.com About Breach CraftBreach Craft is a Philadelphia-area cybersecurity consultancy specializing in high-impact offensive security, strategic advisory, and modern security engineering. We deliver expert penetration testing, vCISO services, gap assessments, tabletop exercises, and broader security program support for mid-market, enterprise, and regulated organizations.

