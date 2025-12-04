ProjectNext Leadership to Spotlight Enterprise Leadership Breakthrough at LEAP TD 2025

Premier executive development firm to showcase cross-functional leadership transformation at leading life sciences conference

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProjectNext Leadership , a trusted advisor to biotech, tech, and consumer enterprises, will take the stage at the 2025 LEAP TD Conference as an Innovation Partner, presenting a powerful case study on how enterprise leadership can break down silos, accelerate collaboration, and drive performance across the biotech sector.In a featured talk titled “Breaking Down Silos — Building Enterprise Leadership in an Innovative Biotech,” Kristen Chester, Director of Client Solutions at ProjectNext, and Lindsay Barnett, Associate and former internal leader at the biotech firm, will share how a high‑growth, cancer‑focused biotech partnered with ProjectNext to strengthen enterprise leadership and accelerate cross‑functional collaboration in a complex, high‑stakes environment.The presentation will share exclusive insights into the firm’s Leading Across™ program — a proven model for helping leaders shift from functional execution to enterprise-first decision-making — and will draw on a recent four-month cohort program that brought together over 20 senior directors across Research and Development, Technology Operations, Regulatory, and Commercial functions. “Having lived this from the inside, I have seen how this program has shifted entire mindsets and built the relationships that now allow us to make decisions differently and much more efficiently,” said Barnett.ProjectNext’s research into what differentiates leaders who excel across an enterprise spotlights a capability they call lateral agility, a term defined by the ability to build meaningful relationships, flex to the needs and styles of others, and solve enterprise problems while still delivering vertical results. The session will demonstrate how, in this biotech case, participants transitioned from a vertical leadership focus to an enterprise-first decision-making approach by breaking down silos, reducing friction, and aligning with peers to drive faster and smarter organizational decisions.“Too often, leadership development stops at the team or management level. But the most pressing challenges, and opportunities, live between functions,” said Chester. “This program is not theoretical. It’s a proven blueprint for how real leaders changed how work gets done, together,” she added.ProjectNext Leadership’s participation at LEAP TD: Life Sciences 2025, taking place December 9–10 in Boston, MA, is part of a strategic effort to deepen its presence within the life sciences talent ecosystem. As an Innovation Partner, ProjectNext will showcase its differentiated approach to senior leader development and cohort-based learning, highlighting the firm’s research-driven, enterprise-first methodology that has enabled executives to lead more effectively across silos.To download their research, case study and 2025 Leadership Insights report, visit their Relevant Insights page at https://www.projectnextleadership.com/relevant-insights About ProjectNext LeadershipProjectNext Leadership is a boutique executive development firm specializing in building enterprise leadership capability at the Director through C-suite levels. Known for its research-backed approach, the firm focuses on leaders navigating complex, high-stakes environments, particularly in the biotech, technology, and CPG sectors. It equips organizations to lead across silos, accelerate decision-making, and scale leadership impact. The firm’s insights have been featured in national media, including Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, Forbes, and The Globe & Mail, and are trusted by top brands shaping the future of innovation, science, and technology. For more information about ProjectNext Leadership and their enterprise leadership solutions, visit www.projectnextleadership.com

