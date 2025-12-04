Nebraska Native Partners with Genesis Regenerative to Bring World-Class Regenerative Protein Array to the Heartland

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Collaborative Medical Alternatives in Lincoln Nebraska

Stefanie Leyden DNP is the first in Nebraska to offer Genesis Regenerative’s advanced RPA technology, delivering elite regenerative innovation to the Heartland.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Stefanie Leyden, a Family Nurse Practitioner born and raised in Lincoln, medicine is personal. Driven by a deep-seated belief that geography should not dictate the quality of healthcare, Leyden has partnered with Genesis Regenerative to become the first provider in Nebraska to offer Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) therapy. This strategic move positions her clinic, Collaborative Medical Alternatives (Lincoln, NE) as a pioneering outpost for advanced regenerative therapy in the Midwest.

Leyden, who holds a doctoral degree from Purdue University, has spent her career tackling the "complex cases" that others often find too difficult to manage—specifically autoimmune disorders and chronic pain. Her decision to bring Genesis Regenerative’s RPA technology to Lincoln is born from a refusal to accept the status quo for her neighbors.

"I was born and raised here, and I believe the people of Lincoln deserve every medical option available, not just the standard of care," said Leyden. "I love a challenge, and I am passionate about complex cases because they impact people's quality of life so deeply. Bringing this technology to the Heartland—where I am currently the only one offering it—is my way of fighting for my patients."¹

Why Genesis Regenerative?

Leyden selected Genesis Regenerative specifically for its shelf-stable, high-potency RPA technology, which overcomes the limitations of older biological treatments. Unlike products that require complex freezing or handling, Genesis RPA is "ready to use," allowing Leyden to deliver potent, anti-inflammatory care immediately during a consultation.

"I’m super excited about RPA because of the convenience and the results," Leyden explained. "It’s a powder with a significantly longer shelf life... and it can be either injected into a joint or given as an IV push in a very short period of time."¹

Transforming Lives Locally

By integrating this advanced protein therapy, Leyden joins an elite network of over 150 esteemed colleagues across 13 specialties choosing to utilize Genesis RPA. The impact of this "brave new approach" is already being felt locally.

Leyden cites a recent case of a patient suffering from long-term shoulder pain, bursitis, and a partial rotator cuff tear. After years of limited mobility and trying traditional therapies, the patient received a combination of IV and direct injection RPA.

"What absolutely floored me was the follow-up," Leyden shared. "Within two weeks, she told me, 'I haven't been able to make a tight fist in many years, and now I can close both my hands'. It was a bonus we weren't even expecting."¹

About Collaborative Medical Alternatives

Located in Lincoln, Nebraska, Collaborative Medical Alternatives is a holistic clinic founded by Stefanie Leyden, DNP. The clinic specializes in a multi-modality approach to complex health issues, integrating lifestyle changes, supplementation, hormone replacement, and advanced technologies like Sofwave and Genesis Regenerative’s RPA to optimize patient care.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

¹ Quotations provided by Stefanie Leyden, DNP, a Family Nurse Practitioner and founder of Collaborative Medical Alternatives in Lincoln, Nebraska.

