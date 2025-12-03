FW: NEWS RELEASE / WANTED PERSON

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 25B5005361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025 1046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: ARRESTED ON GRAND ISLE WARRANT

ACCUSED: NATHANIEL T NATOLI

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: FLORENCE, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 3, 2025 at approximately 1046 hours Troopers with VSP New Haven Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Nathaniel Natoli for using his portable hand held electronic device while operating a motor vehicle on a public highway know as US 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. During the traffic stop, Troopers discovered that Natoli has a warrant for his arrest from the County of Grand Isle with a bail of $200.00. Natoli was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Natoli was later transported to the Addison County Court for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Grande Isle / TBD

COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.