FW: NEWS RELEASE / WANTED PERSON

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE       

CASE: 25B5005361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby                            

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT: 802-388-4919 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025 1046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: ARRESTED ON GRAND ISLE WARRANT 

ACCUSED: NATHANIEL T NATOLI                                              

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: FLORENCE, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 3, 2025 at approximately 1046 hours Troopers with VSP New Haven Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Nathaniel Natoli for using his portable hand held electronic device while operating a motor vehicle on a public highway know as US 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. During the traffic stop, Troopers discovered that Natoli has a warrant for his arrest from the County of Grand Isle with a bail of $200.00. Natoli was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Natoli was later transported to the Addison County Court for arraignment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Grande Isle / TBD

COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Corporal Justin Busby (434)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: justin.busby@vermont.gov

