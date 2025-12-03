FW: NEWS RELEASE / WANTED PERSON
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25B5005361
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025 1046 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: ARRESTED ON GRAND ISLE WARRANT
ACCUSED: NATHANIEL T NATOLI
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: FLORENCE, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 3, 2025 at approximately 1046 hours Troopers with VSP New Haven Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Nathaniel Natoli for using his portable hand held electronic device while operating a motor vehicle on a public highway know as US 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. During the traffic stop, Troopers discovered that Natoli has a warrant for his arrest from the County of Grand Isle with a bail of $200.00. Natoli was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Natoli was later transported to the Addison County Court for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: Grande Isle / TBD
COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
