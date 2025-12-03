All Learners Network Launches AI Math Coach to Build Teacher Expertise and Close Math Achievement Gaps

All Learners Network

With 32% of schools unable to fill math positions, All Learners Network launches AI Math Coach to scale personalized teacher development and build expertise.

Research proves the most powerful lever is teacher expertise, not student-facing interventions. High-quality coaching works but takes time and resources to scale. AI Math Coach solves that.” — John Tapper, CEO at All Learners Network

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Learners Network today announced the launch of AI Math Coach , an innovative tool designed to address the nation's math achievement crisis by building the content knowledge and instructional expertise of PreK-5 math teachers.AI Math Coach, developed by the expert math coaches and facilitators at All Learners Network, is a modern planning, assessment, and instructional support tool for teachers, interventionists, paraprofessionals, homeschooling educators, and anyone involved in teaching PreK-5 math. The tool serves as a just-in-time instructional coach, capable of answering questions about curriculum, improving lesson plans, and better supporting individual students."We've been focused on the wrong side of the equation," said John Tapper, CEO at All Learners Network, the creators of AI Math Coach. "Research proves the most powerful lever is teacher expertise, not student-facing interventions. High-quality coaching works but takes time and resources to scale—coaches spend 2 to 3 hours preparing for a single session. AI Math Coach solves that."The expert math coaches and facilitators at All Learners Network, AI Math Coach, equip educators with effective teaching strategies while helping them enhance their own math instruction skills. Built on All Learners Network's research-based approach to mathematics instruction, the tool provides personalized, on-demand support that builds both content knowledge and pedagogical expertise.The Pedagogy Assistant helps teachers deepen their understanding of mathematical concepts while developing instructional strategies that build student reasoning—not just procedural memorization. Teachers can ask questions like "How can I help my 2nd graders develop a deeper understanding of place value?" and receive guidance grounded in research on how students actually learn mathematics.The Intervention Assistant analyzes student work to identify specific misconceptions, then creates personalized intervention plans using All Learners Network's library of research-based resources. Teachers receive targeted, differentiated strategies aligned to where their students are in their learning progression.Unlike many AI tools that simply provide answers or demonstrate procedures, AI Math Coach focuses on helping teachers facilitate student discovery and reasoning. AI Math Coach is embedded within All Learners Online , an all-in-one, evidence-based platform with over 2,000 downloadable high-quality resources and over 30+ hours of self-paced professional development courses, all grounded in ALN's unparalleled quality and pedagogy for delivering high-quality, inclusive math education."We do not promote instruction where the teacher 'shows', 'demonstrates,' or 'models' math procedures," said Tapper. "AI Math Coach, like all our professional development, focuses on students developing math strategies and approaches that make sense to them. A teacher still has to do the teaching and the learner still has to do the learning."The launch comes as 32% of U.S. public schools report being unable to fill math teaching positions, and as districts face budget constraints following the expiration of federal pandemic relief funds."This isn't about replacing human coaches or professional development," said Tapper. "It's about extending their reach. Every teacher deserves access to high-quality support for their own learning. AI Math Coach makes that possible regardless of where a teacher works or what resources their district has."Teachers can access expert guidance at the moment they need it—while planning a lesson, analyzing student work, or preparing an intervention—without waiting for a professional coaching session or traveling to a workshop.AI Math Coach is now available to all subscribers of All Learners Online. Individual subscriptions and district pricing are available online at All Learners Network’s website.About All Learners NetworkAll Learners Network provides research-based mathematics instruction resources and professional development for K-8 educators. The organization's approach focuses on building deep conceptual understanding, strengthening teacher content knowledge, and ensuring that all students have access to high-quality mathematics instruction.

