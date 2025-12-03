President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Free State Provincial Men’s Indaba in Bloemfontein, 4 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 4 December 2025, deliver a keynote address at the Free State Provincial Men’s Indaba held at Limo Green Park, Bloemfontein.

The Indaba, a flagship event of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, aims to mobilise men and boys as active partners in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

This year’s theme, “Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls working together to end GBVF,” calls for a collective, society-wide response rooted in unity and shared responsibility.

The event will bring together over 4 500 participants from diverse sectors, including Government, political parties, faith-based organisations, the sports fraternity, civil society, and young men from across the Province.

The programme is designed to foster robust dialogue, promote positive masculinities, and strengthen multi-sectoral partnerships to eradicate GBVF.

The President’s participation is expected to galvanise support and reinforce the national commitment outlined in the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

The Indaba will serve as a platform to challenge harmful gender norms, advocate for economic justice for women, and promote safe environments in communities and workplaces.

Media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 December 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Limo Green Park, Bloemfontein, Free State Province

Media are requested to register for accreditation by sending their details to Ms Pulane Tsupane at pulane.tsupane@fspremier.gov.za.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Issued by: The Presidency

Pretoria