Señoj Brings Holiday Magic With Two Festive Favorites: Timeless Classic Santa Baby and Original Only On Christmas Day

Señoj rings in the season with two festive tracks, the timeless classic “Santa Baby” and her original composition “Only On Christmas Day”, now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Singer and songwriter Señoj, rings in the season with two festive tracks, the timeless classic Santa Baby and her original composition Only On Christmas Day.

These songs bring people joy and put them in the holiday spirit. Santa Baby and Only on Christmas Day are my way of celebrating the magic of the season while sharing a little fun and love with fans.” — Señoj

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Señoj rings in the season with two festive tracks, the timeless classic “Santa Baby” and her original composition “Only On Christmas Day”, now available on all digital streaming platforms.These holiday releases showcase Señoj’ s signature blend of R&B charm and contemporary pop sensibilities, delivering warmth, joy, and her unmistakable vocal style to listeners everywhere.“I wanted to create songs that bring people joy and put them in the holiday spirit,” says Señoj. “Santa Baby and Only on Christmas Day are my way of celebrating the magic of the season while sharing a little fun, love, and cheer with my fans.”Señoj’s take on the timeless holiday favorite “Santa Baby” brings a fresh and playful energy to the classic tune. With her sultry vocals and signature R&B/pop flair, she delivers a fun, flirty, and glamorous performance that highlights the song’s cheeky charm while making it her own. She balances the nostalgic holiday appeal with contemporary style, creating a version that feels both familiar and delightfully new.Her original “Only on Christmas Day” captures the bittersweet and reflective side of the holiday season. The song tells the story of feeling a sense of longing and loneliness that surfaces just once a year during Christmas while balancing the playful anticipation of holiday gifts and surprises.Through heartfelt vocals and emotive storytelling, Señoj explores the complexity of holiday emotions including hope, nostalgia, and the desire to be remembered by someone special all wrapped in a warm, festive musical setting.Watch the music videos:Señoj’s rising momentum is backed by strong industry recognition. Her breakout track “Running” was highlighted by SoundCloud, which named her a “new pop diva” and compared her unique R&B sensibilities to artists such as Ariana Grande, NAO, and Sinead Harnett. SoundCloud praised her “alluring style of modish R&B” and celebrated her vocals as “the perfect tone for a contemporary pop song.”A classically trained pianist and vocalist who also plays guitar, Señoj has collaborated with renowned industry heavyweight Slikk, a multi-platinum, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY-winning producer known for work with Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Tamala Mann.Expanding her artistry, Señoj made her acting debut in the 2023 independent film Pressure, starring as Rachel, a young woman navigating life-altering decisions. The film garnered “Fan Favorite” honors at a Charlotte, North Carolina film festival.Her music has also reached the big screen with her track “Leave It Alone” featured in the Amazon Prime film The Morning After. Beyond entertainment, Señoj is a thriving entrepreneur and co-owner of The Naked Bar, an Atlanta-based vegan dessert company.She has graced prominent stages such as the Black College Expo Tour and is a recipient of the Ella Fitzgerald Songwriters Scholarship at the Grammy Songwriter’s Camp. Señoj also recently released her empowering single “OK”, further highlighting her artistry and confident presence in R&B.With her holiday singles lighting up the season and her artistic growth continuing to accelerate, Señoj stands out as one of the most exciting emerging voices in R&B and pop today. As she looks forward to 2026, fans can anticipate more music, creative projects, and unforgettable performances from this rising star.Stream “Santa Baby” and “Only on Christmas Day,” available now on all digital streaming platforms.Follow Señoj on Instagram at @senojmusic.

Señoj 's Santa Baby Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.