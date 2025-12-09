Jason Ruedy: Expected Fed Rate Cut Could Deliver Huge Savings for Denver Homeowners This December

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy Warns Denver Residents: A 0.25% Fed Rate Cut Could Open the Best Cash-Out Window in Years

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With inflation cooling and economic pressure mounting on American households, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to announce a 0.25% decrease in the prime lending rate at the upcoming December meeting — a move that could open a major window of opportunity for Denver-area homeowners.According to Jason Ruedy, President of The Home Loan Arranger and nationally ranked in the Top 1% of mortgage originators, a quarter-point reduction could trigger a wave of refinancing activity across Colorado.“If the Fed cuts rates, even by a quarter percent, Denver homeowners could see significantly lower monthly mortgage payments — or use this moment to consolidate high-interest credit card debt,” says Ruedy. “With consumer interest rates still hitting 30% to 35%, this is the best opportunity homeowners have seen in years to regain financial control.”Why This Rate Cut Matters for Denver HomeownersA reduction in the prime lending rate:Lowers mortgage rates for both purchases and refinancesOpens the door to 90% LTV cash-out refinances , allowing homeowners to eliminate high-interest debtImproves monthly cash flow at a time when Denver property taxes, insurance, groceries, and utilities remain historically highCan help homeowners get ahead of possible rate volatility in early 2026Ruedy emphasizes that even a small rate cut can translate into hundreds of dollars per month in savings — especially for families carrying heavy consumer debt loads.Denver Is Positioned for a Refinancing SurgeThe Denver housing market remains strong, with homeowners sitting on record-high equity built over the past decade. A Fed rate cut would accelerate:Cash-out refinancesConventional rate-and-term refinances“I’m already seeing an influx of homeowners calling about consolidating debt,” Ruedy adds. “Denver families are stretched thin. If this rate cut happens — and I believe it will — you don’t wait. You act.”Ruedy’s Advice to Denver HomeownersShop aggressively — do NOT settle for the first quoteAvoid unnecessary lender feesWork with a lender who closes fast — especially before rates bounce againSecure a rate lock immediately once the Fed announcement hitsLeverage equity to eliminate high-interest credit cards and personal loansA Critical Window — But It Won’t Last LongIf the Fed lowers the prime rate on December 9th, mortgage rates could drop quickly — but markets can reverse just as fast. Ruedy warns that waiting even a few days after the announcement could cost homeowners their chance at the lowest possible rate.“When the Fed moves, the industry moves instantly,” says Ruedy. “This is a moment Denver homeowners have been waiting for. Don’t let it pass you by.”Call to ActionColorado homeowners who want to prepare before the announcement can contact:Jason Ruedy – The Home Loan Arranger⭐ Top 1% Mortgage Originator Nationwide⭐ 33 Years of Experience⭐ Known in Denver as The Cash-Out Refinance Expert📞 Call Direct: 303-862-4742“I close loans fast — and on time — every time.”Denver borrowers are encouraged to reach out immediately to review options ahead of the December Fed meeting.

