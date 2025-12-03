NexaNano Expands Nationwide as Demand Grows for Stronger, Safer, High-Performance Sealant Solutions

NexaNano expands nationwide as contractors replace outdated sealants with a safer, stronger, single-coat solution built for modern job demands.

SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NexaNano, a fast-growing leader in eco-safe SiO₂ surface protection , announced today its continued nationwide expansion as contractors across multiple trades adopt the company’s single-coat, high-performance sealant solutions . Demand for safer, more durable alternatives to traditional oil-based products has surged as home-service businesses look for ways to increase efficiency, improve results, and expand their service offerings.NexaNano’s water-based SiO₂ technology was engineered specifically for today’s contractors - roofers, concrete specialists, remodelers, pressure washers, and additional home-service professionals looking to add a high-value service line without complicating operations. By combining strong, long-lasting surface protection with an eco-safe, single-coat formula, NexaNano is quickly becoming the preferred solution for businesses that want performance without compromise.“Installers are looking for products that make their jobs easier and their businesses stronger,” said Malcolm Stout, President & Founder of NexaNano. “Traditional sealants often require multiple coats, contain harsh chemicals, or break down faster than expected. We set out to create something better, something contractors could be proud to stand behind.”NexaNano’s product line includes solutions formulated for concrete, wood, roofing, stone, and additional common surfaces. The company’s proprietary single-coat application reduces labor time, supports higher efficiency per job, and delivers long-lasting results for homeowners and property owners seeking premium surface protection.“We’re watching demand grow rapidly because the market has been underserved for years,” said Hilary Russell, Vice President of Revenue. “Contractors want safer, higher-performing options, and homeowners want protection that actually lasts. NexaNano fills that gap by combining eco-safe chemistry with the durability today’s customers expect.”Beyond its product performance, NexaNano is also gaining traction due to its support-driven model. Installers receive access to a full suite of tools that help them introduce surface protection as a profitable service line - including marketing assets, sales training, and a dedicated installer support system.“Our goal is to empower the installer,” added Collin Prisbrey, Vice President of Operations. “We’re not just selling a product, we’re partnering with contractors long-term and giving them the systems and support needed to build sustainable success.”As awareness grows and home-service businesses continue searching for high-performance, eco-conscious solutions, NexaNano is positioned to become one of the most trusted names in surface protection nationwide.About NexaNano:NexaNano develops eco-safe, high-performance SiO₂ sealant technology designed for contractors and home-service professionals. With a water-based, single-coat formula and industry-leading durability, NexaNano empowers businesses to expand their service offerings with a safer, stronger, more profitable solution. Based in Payson, Utah, NexaNano serves installers nationwide across concrete, roofing, wood, stone, and multiple additional surface categories.

Concrete Patio Installation Before and After

