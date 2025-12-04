New 2025 FelineVMA Guidelines Set the Standard for Feline Oral Health and Dental Care

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive recommendations to elevate feline dental care in every practice

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) has released the 2025 FelineVMA Feline Oral Health and Dental Care Guidelines. These Guidelines are a comprehensive, evidence-based resource designed to help veterinary teams deliver the highest standard of oral and dental care for cats. Published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, these Guidelines bring together the latest knowledge and expert consensus on feline oral health.

“Oral and dental diseases are among the most common health problems in cats, yet they’re often unrecognized,” said Heidi Lobprise, DVM, DAVDC, Guidelines Task Force Co-chair. “These Guidelines equip veterinary professionals with practical, evidence-based recommendations to diagnose and manage these diseases early, improving quality of life for feline patients.”

The Guidelines emphasize a team-based approach — empowering every member of the veterinary team to participate in feline dental care, from client communication to postoperative support.

They highlight continuum of care principles, recognizing that individualized dental care decisions depend on patient needs, caregiver goals, and available resources. Additionally, caregivers are encouraged to play an active role in preventive oral health and home dental care.

Key content of the Guidelines includes:

• Empowering caregivers

• Feline oral and dental diseases

• Patient assessment, evaluation, and documentation

• Anesthesia and analgesia

• Oral and dental surgical care

• Typical workflow and staging of procedures

• Considerations in relation to tooth extraction

• Postoperative considerations

• Nutritional support

• Use of systemic antibiotics

• Supplemental resources (including videos, client brochure and materials, and scoring chart)

“These Guidelines reinforce that oral health is central to feline health and wellbeing,” said Kelly St. Denis, MSc, DVM, DABVP (Feline), Guidelines Task Force Co-chair. “By aligning veterinary teams and educating caregivers, we can ensure that more cats receive the dental care they need and deserve.”

The Guidelines were authored by a Task Force of board-certified veterinary specialists and a veterinary technician specialist in dentistry, with the support of an educational grant from Dechra.

Download the 2025 FelineVMA Feline Oral Health and Dental Care Guidelines at catvets.com/dental.

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.

