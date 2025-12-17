allGeo Launches Construction Compliance Suite to Help Companies Simplify Payroll, Job Costing and Safety Regulations

allGeo end-to-end automation workflow allGeo-Certified Payroll Reports allGeo-Inspection Forms

allGeo launches Construction Compliance Suite, automating time tracking, prevailing wages, OSHA safety, and job costing with payroll integrations.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- allGeo, a leading field service workflow automation platform trusted by mid-size and enterprise businesses, has announced the launch of its Construction Compliance Suite , an end-to-end solution that helps construction companies meet complex regulatory requirements, including OSHA safety standards prevailing wage laws, and record-keeping for certified payroll.As construction firms face growing pressure to manage workforce compliance, job costing, and safety audits across multiple sites, allGeo’s Construction Compliance Suite provides real-time visibility, automation, and audit-ready data from field to back office.Automating Compliance Across the Construction LifecycleThe platform combines GPS-enabled time tracking, digital forms, and QR-code check-ins to ensure accurate and verifiable field data collection that supports time and labor compliance, safety attestations, and quality control workflows.Key capabilities include:• Time & Labor Tracking: GPS, QR code and mobile forms based time tracking ensures accurate records of employee & crew time, location, and job activity for compliance with labor laws.• Wage & Hour Compliance: Automatically assigns prevailing wage codes for job types and locations, streamlining certified payroll reporting and reducing administrative errors.• Safety & Risk Management: Enables companies to monitor OSHA compliance through safety attestations, inspections, and risk management workflows.• Quality Control: Field workers can complete digital inspection forms, upload photos, and capture e-signatures to ensure standards are consistently met on every site.• Union Contract Compliance: Tracks time with union craft codes to help payroll teams with collective bargaining and union reporting requirements.• Seamless Integration: Integrates with popular payroll and construction software systems, including Trimble Viewpoint, Sage and ADP Workforce Now for unified job costing, payroll, and compliance reporting.Driving Transparency and Accountability in Construction Operations“With our Construction Suite, we’re helping the construction industry move toward compliance-first workflows with automation,” said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus. “From job sites to payroll teams, companies can now maintain a single source of truth for every shift, safety check, and wage rule, ensuring accuracy, accountability, and peace of mind.”Built for flexibility, allGeo’s solution supports both permanent and contract workers, providing a secure, auditable record of field activities and compliance attestations. The platform’s automation capabilities significantly reduce manual data entry and compliance risks while improving operational efficiency across dispersed job sites.About Abaqus Inc.allGeo by Abaqus ( www.allgeo.com ) is an enterprise-grade field service management platform for mid-size and enterprise businesses that spans all aspects of field service workflows, including Scheduling & Dispatch, Monitoring, Field Data Collection for Time and Job Tracking, Reporting, and Analytics.With its built-in configurability, allGeo handles complex time tracking and compliance scenarios such as geofence time clocks, crew/group check-ins, shift differentials, overnight shifts, pay codes, and OSHA safety attestations. Companies using allGeo experience higher productivity, improved payroll accuracy, and streamlined compliance management.

