Forza Joins the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association (STAFDA), Expanding Bonding & Fastening Innovation

STAFDA membership strengthens Forza’s commitment to innovation & the next generation of bonding technology for distributors, contractors, & tool professionals.

Joining STAFDA enables us to align with leaders in the tool, fastener, and construction industries and to deliver advanced bonding solutions that improve performance and reduce costs.” — Rick Glenn, Owner & General Manager

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forza Inc., a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of high-performance industrial and construction adhesives, sealants, and specialty tapes, proudly announces its membership in the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association (STAFDA)—the premier industry network for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers serving the construction, industrial, and fastener markets.For more than 30 years, Forza has delivered Purpose-Built Performance and Guaranteed Strength through vertically integrated manufacturing, a full in-house R&D and testing lab, and a hands-on, collaborative approach with distributors and end users of all sizes. Joining STAFDA reflects Forza’s deep commitment to supporting the evolving needs of professionals who rely on fasteners, tools, and high-performing bonding technologies on the job every day.ELEVATING THE FUTURE OF FASTENING — TOGETHER“Mechanical fasteners—bolts, nuts, screws, anchors, rivets—are the backbone of our industry. Adhesives are the next chapter,” said Rick Glenn, Owner and General Manager of Forza Inc. “STAFDA brings together the companies that build America. By joining, Forza is strengthening the partnership between traditional fasteners and advanced chemical bonding solutions that improve performance, reduce labor, and help professionals work faster, cleaner, and more efficiently.” Forza’s portfolio of hybrid polymer adhesives, structural bonding solutions , sealants, spray-applied adhesives, and industrial tapes is engineered to complement—not replace—traditional fastening systems. By combining mechanical and chemical fastening, distributors can offer stronger assemblies, reduced callbacks, better vibration resistance, and improved long-term durability across construction, industrial, and manufacturing environments.A STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE FOR STAFDA DISTRIBUTORS & CONTRACTORSMembership in STAFDA gives Forza a powerful platform to bring new value directly to distributors, manufacturers, and end users:• Modern Bonding Solutions for Modern Job Sites - Forza’s adhesives integrate seamlessly with mechanical fasteners, providing enhanced shear strength, sealing, vibration dampening, and long-term structural performance.• Expanded Product Portfolios for Distributors - Forza collaborates closely with distributors of all sizes—including smaller, fast-growing companies—offering tailored programs, training, field support, and custom-formulated solutions to meet job-specific needs.• Faster, Cleaner, More Efficient Installation - Spray systems, high-green strength adhesives, and rapid-set epoxies help installers reduce labor time, improve workflow, and increase profitability without disrupting existing fastening methods (as highlighted throughout Forza’s Construction and Industrial product lines).• Access to Deep R&D and Engineering Expertise - Forza’s in-house R&D and testing lab enables rapid substrate testing, custom formulations, and validation under real-world conditions—capabilities showcased in their full Construction and Tilt-Up product guides.• Made in America Quality and Availability - All Forza adhesives and sealants are manufactured in the United States, supporting domestic supply chains, ensuring quality, and helping customers avoid overseas sourcing risks.STRENGTHENING THE INDUSTRY THROUGH COLLABORATION“Forza has always believed that innovation happens through partnership,” said Rob Glenn, Owner and Sales Director of Forza Inc.“STAFDA members are trusted by the professionals who build, install, repair, and fabricate every day. By joining STAFDA, we’re ensuring these distributors can offer the complete fastening ecosystem—mechanical plus chemical—so their customers get the strongest, smartest, and most reliable solutions available.”As jobsite demands evolve, hybrid fastening—pairing traditional fasteners with high-performance adhesives and sealants—is rapidly becoming the standard for improved safety, long-term performance, and installation efficiency. Forza brings decades of formulation expertise, field-tested solutions, and distributor-focused support to this growing movement.ABOUT STAFDAThe Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association (STAFDA) is a leading trade association representing distributors, manufacturers, and suppliers across the construction, industrial, and fastener industries. STAFDA provides education, networking, benchmarking, and best-practice resources to help members grow and strengthen their businesses. Learn more at www.stafda.org ABOUT FORZA, INC.Founded in 1979, Forza Inc. is a U.S.-based, family-owned manufacturer of industrial and construction adhesives, sealants, and specialty tapes. With vertically integrated manufacturing, a full in-house R&D lab, and a commitment to customer-driven innovation, Forza delivers Purpose-Built Performance and Guaranteed Strength across industries, including construction, transportation, industrial manufacturing, marine, and composites.Learn more at www.ForzaBuilt.com

