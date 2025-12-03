Sean Young Stars in Neo-Noir Mystery The Dummy Detective, Now on Prime UK

Sean Young, Jonathan Geffner and Deborah Twiss star in THE DUMMY DETECTIVE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The independent neo-noir feature The Dummy Detective is now available to stream at no additional charge for Amazon Prime subscribers in the United Kingdom. Blending classic noir atmosphere with wry humour and an unconventional investigative duo, the film continues its international rollout following its recent U.S. release on 18 November.The film stars Sean Young, well known to UK audiences for her performances in Blade Runner, No Way Out, and Dune. In The Dummy Detective, Young brings a measured, enigmatic presence that draws upon the genre’s longstanding tradition of morally elusive characters. She appears opposite Jonathan Geffner, a real-life ventriloquist who portrays Detective Van Trillo and his wooden partner, Billy. Their partnership lends the film its distinctive identity, combining traditional noir tropes with a gently offbeat, character-led approach.The ensemble is rounded out by Debra Twiss (Kick-Ass, Blue Bloods), Ed Altman (Madame Web, The Blacklist), Kristin Samuelson, Hari Bhaskar, and David Lambert, each contributing to the film’s mixture of tension, eccentricity, and understated humour. The cast also includes an appearance by young ventriloquist Nikolas Bushi, performing alongside his own dummy.The film is now included with Amazon Prime UK in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain.Additional subtitle tracks, including French, German, Italian, and Portuguese, are scheduled to roll out across Filmhub’s global streaming partners to support wider international availability.About The Dummy Detective:A contemporary neo-noir mystery, The Dummy Detective follows a ventriloquist detective and his wooden partner as they investigate a series of unexplained events within a storm-bound rural inn. With its atmospheric visuals and ensemble of idiosyncratic characters, the film offers a modern interpretation of the genre’s familiar shadows and intrigue.

