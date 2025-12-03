Perpetuus Launches Graphene Nanoplatelet Natural Rubber Tyre Derived Polymer Masterbatch in India

A scalable liquid phase drop-in masterbatch for Indian tyre manufacturers to increase TDP loading, improve performance, and eliminate PAHs and process oils

By stabilising high TDP compounds with functionalised GNPs and zero process oils, we're giving Indian manufacturers a platform to lead the global shift toward cleaner, safer, more circular tyres.” — John Buckland, CEO of Perpetuus Advanced Materials

SOUTH WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perpetuus Advanced Materials, a global leader in plasma treated surface engineered graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), has launched its GNP-NR-TDP masterbatch in India. This transformative compound is designed to help tyre manufacturers exceed environmental compliance standards and improve mechanical performance.

Produced at the new Perpetuus facility in Kerala, the GNP-NR-TDP masterbatch represents a significant technical breakthrough. It is engineered to help Indian tyre makers eliminate polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and fossil-based process oils from their compounds, while meeting EU REACH, BIS, and the growing requirements of India’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws.

This next generation masterbatch combines natural rubber (NR), surface engineered graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs) and Tyre Derived Polymers (TDPs), which are recycled rubber inputs that support India’s circular economy goals.

TDPs are recovered elastomeric materials derived from end-of-life tyres. Their inclusion supports India’s national strategy for EPR compliance, while reducing landfill waste and emissions from pyrolysis. To date, most tyre manufacturers have limited TDP content to 5-10% due to trade-offs in mechanical properties.

With Perpetuus’ GNP enhanced masterbatch formulation, Indian manufacturers can now target 15-20% TDP content while maintaining tensile strength, tear resistance, and rebound performance.

Conventional dry mixing relies on toxic, fossil derived oils for dispersion. Crucially, Perpetuus’ proprietary liquid phase mixing process uses no process oils at all and delivers reduced compound toxicity, improved environmental sustainability, simpler and cleaner compound recipes, better dispersion, consistency and uniformity, and lower energy consumption during mixing.

The inclusion of functionalised GNPs improves polymer filler bonding, allowing TDP to act not just as a plasticiser but as a reinforcing agent. Early compound tests show strong resilience, improved ageing behaviour, and stable mechanical performance even under aggressive TDP loading.

Perpetuus’ new Kerala facility has capacity to supply Indian OEMs and Tier 1 compounders. Formulation validation is underway, with road trials expected early in the new year.

Beyond tyres, the GNP-NR-TDP masterbatch has potential applications across hoses, belts, and moulded rubber components. With India positioned as a future global leader in clean tyre exports, this compound offers a strategic advantage for manufacturers seeking to lead on ESG, performance, and compliance.

John Buckland, CEO of Perpetuus said, “We’re unlocking new formulation windows that were previously impossible. By stabilising high TDP compounds with functionalised GNPs and zero process oils, we're giving Indian manufacturers a platform to lead the global shift toward cleaner, safer, more circular tyres.”

Tyre OEMs and compounders interested in evaluation trials, technical discussions, or early commercial access are invited to contact Perpetuus to explore collaboration.



ABOUT PERPETUUS ADVANCED MATERIALS

Perpetuus Advanced Materials is a UK-based leader in plasma nano-engineering. Its patented DBD technology produces surface functionalised graphene nanoplatelets and other 2D materials at industrial scale, supplied as masterbatches and pre-mixed formats for elastomers, polymers, metals, composites, coatings, energy systems, and advanced cooling applications.

PerpetuusAM.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.