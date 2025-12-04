Mexico will receive new biosimilars for bone health through Saya Biologics in collaboration with Enzene a CDMO partner

This collaboration aims to drive growth in the biosimilars market across Latin America and broaden access to biologic therapies for bone and joint diseases.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- *The biosimilars are designed to address osteoporosis and osteoarthritis —conditions that affect millions in Mexico and continue to pose challenges in accessing effective treatments.Saya Biologics (“Saya Bio”), a Mexican biopharmaceutical company committed to expanding access to innovative biologic treatments, today announced a strategic partnership with Enzene Biosciences Ltd. (“Enzene”), a global continuously innovative development and manufacturing organization (CIDMO), to support Saya Bio’s launch into Mexico of two innovative therapies to target osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.Under the agreement, Enzene will oversee the development and manufacture of both products, while Saya Bio will lead the products’ registration, commercialization, and distribution of the biosimilars in Mexico.According to the National Institute of Rehabilitation "Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra," osteoporosis affects 10 million people in Mexico, while osteoarthritis remains one of the leading causes of disability. This partnership aims to provide safe, effective, and affordable therapies that improve patients’ quality of life.“We are excited to partner with Enzene Biosciences Ltd. to improve access to bone health therapies in Mexico.These treatments have the potential to significantly enhance the quality of life for millions living with chronic bone and joint conditions , including many who face financial and access barriers,” said Adrián García, CEO of Saya Bio. This development and supply agreement with Enzene is key if we are to add to our portfolio of musculoskeletal treatments, and strengthens our strategy to provide patients with affordable, high-quality treatment options across Latin America.”Himanshu Gadgil, CEO of Enzene Biosciences Ltd., added, “Enzene is committed to leveraging our paradigm-shifting innovation to support affordable and accessible healthcare worldwide. This collaboration is a perfect example of the way two companies can leverage their strengths to make an enormous positive impact on many patients who are in need of critical biologics.”

