Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for wireless local area network (WLAN) units has experienced significant growth recently. Forecasts suggest a rise from $28.17 billion in 2024 to $33.47 billion in 2025, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. Several factors have contributed to this advancement during the historical period, including the widespread usage of smartphones and mobile gadgets, the increasing demand for quicker and more dependable wireless connectivity, the growth in internet-of-things (IoT) linked devices, the mounting requirement for wireless network implementation in businesses, and the surging trend of remote work and digital communication.

The market size for WLAN devices is set for swift expansion in the coming years, with projections of reaching $65.89 billion in 2029 and a CAGR of 18.5%. Various factors are responsible for this anticipated growth in the future including, an increasing reliance on intelligent, interconnected devices, a surge in demand for reliable, high-speed wireless connections, an escalating shift towards hybrid work and remote education models, an elevated demand for improved network protection and management resolutions, as well as a growing convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based WLAN platforms. Technological progressions expected within this forecast period consist of enhancement in Wi-Fi 6e technology for broader bandwidth and minimizing interference, the emergence of AI-supported network management for optimum performance, novelty in cloud-driven WLAN structures for scalable deployments, progression in multi-gigabit switching supporting swift data transfers, and introduction of Wi-Fi 7 for super-fast and low-delay connectivity.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Market?

The surge in usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the wireless local area network (WLAN) devices market in the future. IoT devices embody physical entities integrated with sensors, software, and connectivity, allowing them to gather and exchange data over the internet. The proliferation of IoT devices is happening due to an increasing embrace of smart automation, which boosts efficiency and convenience by letting devices interact and make decisions without needing human interaction. WLAN devices support IoT devices by offering dependable wireless connectivity, facilitating uninterrupted data transfer, communication, and control among interconnected intelligent devices within a local network. For instance, in April 2025, Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications company, reported that by the end of 2024, around 4 billion cellular IoT connections were present. By 2030, they estimate that about 60% of these connections will be made up of Broadband IoT. Consequently, the escalating usage of IoT devices spurs the growth of the WLAN devices market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Market?

Major players in the Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• MediaTek Inc.

• Arista Networks Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

• CommScope Holding Company Inc.

• Advantech Co. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Market?

Leading corporations in the WLAN devices market are investing in the development of AI-enabled gaming routers to boost network performance, minimize delays, and ensure optimized connectivity for high-speed gaming and streaming. An AI-powered gaming router is essentially a clever networking device that employs artificial intelligence to automatically enhance network performance by managing bandwidth, minimizing latency, and prioritizing gaming traffic for smoother, faster online gaming experiences. For example, in January 2025, the Taiwan-based tech firm, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., introduced the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI, equipped with an embedded neural processing unit (NPU) specifically designed to provide advanced networking intelligence, automation, and efficiency to gamers, creators and smart home lovers. The device includes ultra-speedy WiFi 7 connectivity, innovative game traffic prioritization to decrease latency by up to 34%, and solid security characteristics like AiProtection Pro. Also, its built-in Docker engine permits running edge AI and smart home apps locally, giving gamers and smart home lovers a successful, efficient, and secure one-stop networking solution.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Market Growth

The wireless local area network (wlan) devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Wireless Access Points, Access Point Antennas, Wireless Local Area Network Controllers, Multigigabit Switching, Wireless Location Appliance

2) By Technology: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 6E, Older Standards

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Distributors Or Wholesalers, Direct Sales

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wireless Access Points: Indoor Access Points, Outdoor Access Points, Cloud-Managed Access Points

2) By Access Point Antennas: Omnidirectional Antennas, Directional Antennas, Sector Antennas

3) By Wireless Local Area Network Controllers: Centralized Controllers, Cloud-Based Controllers, Embedded Controllers

4) By Multigigabit Switching: 2.5 GbE Switches, 5 GbE Switches, 10 GbE Switches

5) By Wireless Location Appliance: Wi-Fi Tracking Systems, Radio Frequency Identification-Based Location Systems, Bluetooth Low Energy Beacon Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Market By 2025?

The Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Global Market Report 2025 highlights North America as the dominant region of the prior year. It also projects Asia-Pacific as the region with the fastest growth in the anticipated period. The report provides in-depth coverage for other regions as well, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

