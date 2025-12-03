Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Investigating Suspected Drug Overdose Death at Jameson Prison

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a suspected drug overdose death of an inmate that occurred last Thursday, Nov. 27, at the Jameson Prison in Sioux Falls.

Larry Franklin, 37, was pronounced dead at the prison. An autopsy was conducted Monday. DCI is now awaiting test results.

“DCI is actively investigating the death of another inmate at the penitentiary,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We will determine if criminal charges are warranted after the investigation is completed. This legislative session, I intend on bringing legislation to address the drugs that are entering our correctional institutions.”

This is the eighth suspected drug overdose death of prison inmates that DCI has investigated since February of this year. Manarion Fuse and Melibu Ross are scheduled to stand trial in January 2026 for distribution of controlled substances that led to the deaths of two different inmates. The deaths of the six other inmates remain under investigation.

Attorney General Jackley said criminal charges are expected in some of the cases.

