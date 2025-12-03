Alona Shevtsova Leads Sends in Donating £25,000 to Support UNICEF’s Winter Response in Ukraine

The company announced a £25,000 donation to the UNICEF UK Ukraine Appeal, supporting children and families facing the intensifying winter months ahead.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 17th of November 2025, Sends , the UK-based fintech company, celebrates its eighth anniversary. The company announced a £25,000 donation to the UNICEF UK Ukraine Appeal, supporting children and families facing the intensifying winter months ahead.The donation reflects Sends' commitment to channelling business success into meaningful social impact. For the company's leadership and team members with deep Ukrainian roots, this partnership represents a deeply personal mission to support those enduring one of Europe's most challenging humanitarian situations.Since the war began, UNICEF has been on the ground across Ukraine, working to keep children safe, warm, and cared for. Today,1.9 million children remain in urgent need inside the country, with 3.8 million displaced and civilian infrastructure under immense strain. As Ukraine enters its fourth winter of full-scale war, families continue to struggle amid ongoing energy shortages and damaged heating systems.“At Sends, we believe that success holds little meaning if it’s not shared,” said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends. “As someone with deep Ukrainian roots, this initiative is especially close to my heart. Our team wanted to bring a bit of light and hope to those facing another winter away from peace and safety, one expected to be the toughest since the war began. For us, this is about turning our efforts into something really meaningful.”Sends’s donation will contribute directly to UNICEF’s Winter Response Plan, which provides practical, life-saving assistance. The £25,000 contribution will have a far-reaching impact across UNICEF's critical programmes in Ukraine:● Warmth for the most vulnerable: Providing fleeces and thermal blankets for 6,756 babies in hospitals and day-care centres.● Winter essentials for displaced children: Providing warm clothing for 457 children, many of whom have been forced from their homes.● Mental health support: Funding the training of 30 mental health paraprofessionals, equipping them to provide essential emotional support to children during their most difficult season.● Emergency assistance for families: Supporting hundreds of families with cash assistance, enabling them to meet essential needs and regain a sense of stability.Since its establishment eight years ago, Sends has grown into a trusted financial institution serving customers across the UK and beyond. The company believes that financial success comes with the responsibility to stand with those in need."Winter in Ukraine is unforgiving, and for displaced families, it's far more than just difficult weather," the company noted. "Every contribution, no matter its size, translates into real protection, real warmth, and real hope. This is how we choose to mark our eighth year."About SendsSends is a UK-based fintech company that provides a fast, secure platform for international payments, supporting bank transfers, card payments, and alternative payment options. It is operated by Smartflow Payments Limited (trading as Sends), registered in England and Wales (No. 11070048).For more information about Sends and its social responsibility initiatives, visit www.sends.co For more information about UNICEF's Ukraine Appeal or to donate, visit

