Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $6.2 Million to Improve the Safety of Water and Sewage Systems Across Five Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced more than $6.2 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to ensure safe water and sewage systems in Centre, Clarion, Northumberland, Snyder, and Somerset counties.

“The Shapiro Administration understands the importance of making investments through CDBG and similar programs to create safe and healthy communities for all Pennsylvanians to live, work, and play, and these awards help make that vision a reality,” said Secretary Siger. “We will continue to make investments like these that address the most critical needs facing our communities.”

Centre County:

$1,235,000 to install a two-inch force main from the existing grinder pump of the Eagle Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant that will terminate at and connect to a Mid-Centre County Authority manhole on Main Street in Unionville Borough. The sewage will be connected to a conveyance to the nearby Mid-Centre County Authority municipal system.

Clarion County:

$1,807,800 to support the Lake Lucy Sewage Authority Connection Installation Project, which includes construction of pump stations and replacing the four-inch force main from the North Clarion High School along S.R. 36 to eight-inch gravity sewers.

Northumberland County:

$1,000,000 for the City of Sunbury to support phase-two of the Susquehanna Avenue Stormwater and Sewer Separation Project. Sunbury will collect sewage from the side streets to the west, which will be redirected to the Susquehanna Avenue main collector. The sewer main will tie into the Reagan Street sewer main and be directed to the south pumping station. New laterals with cleanouts at the curb will also be constructed. After the underground work is completed, the streets and sidewalks will be rebuilt.

Snyder County:

$328,076 to support improvements to the Penns Creek Municipal Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant Project which will further mitigate noncompliant discharges.

Somerset County:

$1,842,654 to replace approximately 5,300 feet of water main, as well as install meters and meter pits at each service connection. A mainline interconnect will be established between Hooversville Borough and Wilbur, with additional waterline extensions beyond the village.

CDGB funds strengthen Pennsylvania communities by assisting with housing improvements, building suitable living environments, expanding economic opportunities geared to low- and moderate-income individuals, and improving critical community health and welfare infrastructure.

CDGB funds strengthen Pennsylvania communities by assisting with housing improvements, building suitable living environments, expanding economic opportunities geared to low- and moderate-income individuals, and improving critical community health and welfare infrastructure.

