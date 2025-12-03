Deepening the "Industry + Exhibition" Integration - The Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE) Opens Tomorrow in Macao and Zhuhai

MACAU, December 3 - To support appropriate economic diversification, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region is actively deepening the integration of "Industry + Exhibition", promoting more brand exhibitions in various industries to be held in Macao. As a flagship project of "Technology + Exhibition", the "Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo" (AIE) will be held from 4 to 6 December in a "dual-city exhibition" model, simultaneously taking place in Macao and Zhuhai, gathering over a thousand technology companies from around the world to showcase the capabilities of “Bay Area Intelligence” in connecting to the international market.

“Dual-City Exhibition” AIE Gathers Forces of Thousands of Tech Companies

The expo is guided by the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province, hosted by the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, and supported by the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, Macao IPIM, the People’s Government of Zhuhai Municipality, and the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. Themed “Bay Area Intelligence, Globally Embraced”, the expo will gather over 1,000 participating enterprises and thousands of buyers from more than 30 countries and regions, attracting participation from international leading companies such as Amazon and Intel, with a total exhibition area of 70,000 square metres across Macao and Zhuhai.

Multiple high-level forums and product launch events will be held concurrently, including the "16th Asian Electronics Forum and Global Intelligent Technology Summit" and the "Global Digital Economy Alliance (D50) Summit", gathering top experts and industry leaders, such as Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Dan Shechtman and Einstein World Science Prize Laureate Wang Zhonglin, who will discuss future trends and industry opportunities in intelligent technology. Additionally, tech companies like Gree, Guangzhou Automobile Group, and Vivo will launch globally or nationally debut products and technologies, showcasing the agglomeration effects of the "debut economy."

AIE Macao Venue: Focusing on Intelligent Electronics and Gathering Local Innovation Momentum

The Macao venue covers 40,000 square metres, featuring top domestic and international companies and innovative forces. Exhibitors include renowned brands such as Honor, Vivo, OPPO, and Lenovo, as well as international companies from Germany, Brazil, South Korea, and Romania.

The venue includes three themed exhibition halls: "Smart Communication and IoT Hall Pavilion", "Smart Audiovisual and Metaverse Pavilion", and "New Concepts in Investment and International Pavilion", focusing on cutting-edge technologies such as 5G/6G, AR/VR, and quantum information. The Science and Technology Development Fund of Macao will also set up the "Macao Innovation and Technology Pavilion", showcasing the research capabilities and industrial achievements of 51 local tech companies and four higher education institutions in areas like artificial intelligence, smart healthcare, and the Internet of Things.

To further extend the expo’s reach and boosting effects, IPIM will take the opportunity presented by AIE to organise tours for Macao enterprises to visit the exhibition venues in Macao and Zhuhai, assisting them in connecting with the AIE’s resources. At the same time, they will actively visit key exhibiting enterprises at AIE to promote the business advantages of Macao and Zhuhai, striving to attract promising tech enterprises to establish a presence in Macao.

Qualitative Development of Macao's MICE Industry Serves as Booster for Economic Diversification

In terms of "Tourism + Exhibition", a conference on European tourism was successfully held in Macao this June, addition to "Technology + Exhibition" projects; in terms of "Sports + Exhibition", the 2025 FIA Annual Conference was held in Macao for the first time in June, where a three-year strategic co-operation agreement was signed. In the first three quarters of 2025, Macao hosted a total of 1,331 exhibition events, nearly half of which focused on the “1+4” industry theme, reflecting the close integration of the exhibition industry with the strategy for appropriate economic diversification and gradually transitioning towards professionalisation.