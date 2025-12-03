2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix to be held this and next week

MACAU, December 3 - The 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix, organized by the Sports Bureau, the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC), OTK Kart Asia and IAME Asia, and sponsored by Sands China Limited, will take place from December 4 to 7 (Thursday to Sunday this week) and from December 10 to 14 (Wednesday to Sunday next week) at the Coloane Karting Track.

The 2025 Macau International Karting Grand Prix will feature multiple races. In the first week, the 2025 ROK Cup Asia Final (MINI ROK, ROK Junior, ROK Senior, ROK Expert) and the AAMC Karting Championship (KZ Round 8, AAMC Cup, Sands Cup) will be held. The IAME Asia Final (Cadet, Junior, Senior, Master) will take place in the second week.

The event will feature approximately 330 drivers from 28 countries and regions, including Mainland China, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Kyrgyzstan, Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Czechia, Finland, Andorra, USA, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Macao.

Admission is free for residents and tourists to visit and experience the excitement of motorsports.

For more information, please follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.