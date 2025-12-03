UTM and SEG Hold MOU Signing Ceremony on Cooperation in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

MACAU, December 3 - On 3 December 2025, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and the Swiss Education Group (SEG) held a MOU signing ceremony on Cooperation in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, establishing the Macao University of Tourism - César Ritz Colleges Switzerland Centre for Innovative Talent Development (abbreviated as “UTM-CRCS Centre for Innovative Talent Development”). The Centre is an independent academic unit newly established within the UTM organisational structure. Building on existing cooperation, it will further expand collaboration with SEG-affiliated institutions, jointly nurturing international talent, with plans to extend some programmes to the Cooperation Zone.

In addition, the Centre will provide overseas exchange opportunities for faculty and students from both institutions, conduct research projects to promote industry development, and organise other activities that benefit the academic development of both parties. The Centre is led and managed by UTM, with the SEG side providing global recruitment, academic support, exchange opportunities for faculty and students, as well as a credit recognition mechanism.

The ceremony saw UTM Rector Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan and SEG Chief Executive Officer Mr. Leo Wang sign the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective institutions, and witnessed by Mr. Cheong Kok Kei, Deputy Director of the Cooperation Zone’s Executive Committee; Mr. Teng Sio Hong, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Hugo Shong, SEG Board Representative and Chairman of IDG Capital; Mr. Duan Binjie, SEG Board Representative and Managing Director of IDG Capital; and Dr. Jorge Arnanz, Dean of César Ritz Colleges Switzerland. Other guests attending the ceremony included Mr. Li Xuefei, Director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Ms. Sou Hoi Chi, Deputy Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

In her speech, Rector Dr. Fanny Vong emphasised that this in-depth cooperation with SEG marks an important milestone for UTM in advancing its international education efforts. She stated that the partnership will not only create more diverse and high-quality pathways for students to pursue further studies, but will also help cultivate high-end talent with an international perspective and professional expertise for both Macao and the nation. She also mentioned that UTM is actively aligning with the Macao SAR government’s development plan for the “Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town” and is steadily advancing the extension of its educational operations in the Cooperation Zone. This collaboration is a key step in that process. Looking ahead, UTM aims to fully leverage the policy advantages and development opportunities of the Cooperation Zone, explore innovative educational mechanisms, and work towards creating an internationally influential model of educational cooperation, thus contributing educational strength to Macao's stronger integration into the overall national development strategy.

During his speech, Dr. Jorge Arnanz, Dean of César Ritz Colleges Switzerland, stated that this collaboration represents a significant milestone in the partnership between the two institutions. He emphasised that César Ritz Colleges, with its mission to “empower aspiring business and hospitality leaders worldwide,” is committed to cultivating future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset through personalised education and industry integration. The establishment of the joint Centre for Innovative Talent Development within the organisational structure of UTM will serve as a dynamic platform to bring together students, faculty, and industry leaders to foster creativity and drive progress in hospitality and tourism. Guided by César Ritz Colleges innovation philosophy of “Rethink. Refine. Realise.”, the centre will leverage the strengths of both institutions to explore new educational and industry solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global market.

After the ceremony, both parties, with the support of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, conducted an on-site visit to gain a detailed understanding of the planning and construction progress of Dezhi Plaza in Hengqin. They also visited the GMTCM Park and the TCM Technology and Creativity Museum to conduct in-depth research on the current development and future layout of the big health industry in the Cooperation Zone.

UTM and SEG Cooperation

Since 2022, when UTM and SEG jointly launched the dual bachelor’s degree programme, the scope of cooperation between the two institutions has continuously expanded. In recent years, both sides have introduced additional collaborative programmes, including double awards/diploma programmes, the “4+1” Progression Pathway, and the “1+1” Dual Master’s Degree programmes. These initiatives aim to cultivate more high-level professionals to support Macao’s development on “1+4” Appropriate Economic Diversification and contribute to enhancing the quality and level of regional synergetic development in education.