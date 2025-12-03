Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force AFF Co-Founders SMA Jack L. Tilley & Ted Hacker

American Freedom Foundation (AFF) Joins the NVBDC MVO Task Force, Offering Veteran Hiring, Support, and “Your Next Mission®” Resources

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly welcomes the American Freedom Foundation (AFF) to the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. AFF brings more than 20 years of Veteran-focused services, offering employment opportunities, one-on-one support, educational resources, and connections to trusted partners for VA benefits, mental health, transition assistance and much more.Co-founded in 2004 by Jack L. Tilley, 12th Sergeant Major of the Army (Retired), now chairman, and Ted Hacker, president, AFF was born from a shared commitment to continue serving the military community. Hacker’s life changed after accompanying SMA Tilley on morale-boosting music tours performing for deployed troops in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Uzbekistan.“It changed our lives so dramatically that we came home determined to devote our lives to serving Veterans and their families,” Hacker said.Originally launched through nationwide benefit concerts—which raised more than $1.5 million for local Veteran charities—AFF’s mission has evolved into three core pillars that continue to grow its national impact.AFF’s first pillar is the Your Next MissionVideo Podcast, now in its sixth season with more than 220 episodes. This weekly program educates Americans about the service and sacrifice of the military community while connecting Veterans and their families to trusted resources. The series reaches thousands through the expanding Your Next Mission YouTube channel.The second pillar is Your Next Mission Veterans Hiring Events, which bring together employers, Veterans, transitioning service members, military families, and nonprofit partners. These events support meaningful civilian career pathways and strengthen long-term economic stability for the Veteran community.The third pillar, launched in 2024, is Your Next Mission Veteran Community Support (VCS). This one-on-one support initiative has already served nearly 900 Veterans. Powered by a network of 125 nonprofit partners, VCS provides personalized assistance tailored to individual needs—including employment support, benefits navigation, mental health resources, and referrals to trusted organizations.Joining the MVO Task Force aligns directly with AFF’s mission to collaborate across the Veteran support ecosystem. “It all works together for the good of our Veteran community. That's why we have so many partners,” Hacker said. “So, the National Veterans Business Development Council is just another important way for us to provide resources to our Veteran community.”To learn more about American Freedom Foundation’s programs, including volunteer opportunities, resources, and Your Next Mission, visit americanfreedomfoundation.org or yournextmission.org. To access the Your Next Mission video podcast, subscribe to @yournextmission on YouTube.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.