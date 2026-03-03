Stern Gutters Featured on The Chris Voss Show: From Wall Street to White Glove Service in New Jersey Gutter Industry

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stern Gutters, a rapidly expanding gutter services company based in New Jersey, was recently featured on The Chris Voss Show Podcast, one of the most influential business interview programs in the U.S. The episode, titled “From Wall Street to Gutters: Aleks Krylov’s Entrepreneurial Journey,” highlights how founder Aleks Krylov went from advising high-growth companies as a CFO to reinventing the customer experience in one of the least customer-focused home service sectors.A Homeowner’s Frustration Sparked a BusinessOn the show, Krylov shared the story that sparked Stern Gutters’ creation. After a 20–25-foot gutter section began peeling off his own home, he contacted 13–14 contractors. Only three showed up. One refused to look at the gutters and tried to sell a full roof instead. Another wrote a quote on a notepad, disappeared, and never followed up. None offered reliability, communication, or even basic professionalism.“That’s when it became clear,” Krylov said on the podcast. “There was a giant gap between what homeowners needed and what the industry delivered. If someone brought real professionalism, they could win by simply calling people back.”Building a “Professional Firm” in a Blue-Collar TradeDrawing from years in investment banking and CFO leadership, Krylov launched Stern Gutters with a clear approach: operate like a Manhattan consulting firm while doing blue-collar work.Key principles discussed on the podcast included:- Calls answered, messages returned, quotes delivered quickly- A predictable, transparent experience where homeowners know what will happen next- A culture of accountability, communication, and reliability- Real people handling every interaction — “no bots, no ghosting, no silence”“Our competitive advantage isn’t a secret,” Krylov said. “Most of the industry doesn’t communicate well. We do.”Technology-Enabled Communication — With Humans at the CenterWhile many service businesses rely on automated responses, Stern Gutters uses a hybrid approach:- Phone, text, email, and website intake- Real-time updates through CRM tools- Actual humans responding and resolving issues, not scriptsKrylov emphasized that technology supports the customer experience — it doesn’t replace it.“Automation can help, but trust comes from real people responding in real time,” he explained on the program.Rapid Growth: 2,000+ Customers and a Multi-Truck FleetSince launch, Stern Gutters has grown far beyond a typical local contractor:- More than 2,000 service customers in under two years- A fleet of three fully equipped trucks- A team of trained W-2 installers skilled in gutters, fascia/soffit work, roofline elements, and rainwater management- Projects ranging from simple cleanings to complex exterior rehabs costing $30,000+Krylov attributes this growth to responsiveness and consistency rather than aggressive sales tactics.“When you show up on time, send a clear estimate, and treat the homeowner with respect, word spreads,” he told Chris Voss. “Professionalism is the best marketing you can invest in.”Watch the Interview The Chris Voss Show Podcast – “From Wall Street to Gutters: Aleks Krylov 's Entrepreneurial Journey”About Stern GuttersStern Gutters is a full-service gutter contractor serving North and Central New Jersey. The company offers gutter cleaning, installation, repair, fascia and soffit work, siding upgrades, underground drainage solutions, and full exterior rainwater management. Combining a premium communication experience with reliable field expertise, Stern Gutters brings “white glove” professionalism to a trade that has long lacked it.

