Travelers abroad use their phone more often than their passport, usually twice at most for the passport, but hundreds of times for their phone. That's why connectivity matters.” — Sam King

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackhawk Network Partners with GigSky to Launch This Holiday’s Smartest Travel Gift Card

GigSky, the only global eSIM provider with coverage in 200+ countries and 200+ cruise ships, today announced the launch of GigSky eSIM Gift Cards, an easy, timely way to give travelers a gift they’ll actually use these holidays.

With international tourism reaching roughly 1.4 billion people last year, staying connected has quietly become one of the biggest sources of travel stress. Finding your way through an unfamiliar airport, arranging transportation, checking into a hotel, or simply letting family know you’ve arrived, all of it depends on reliable data.

GigSky’s new travel gift card removes that worry entirely. The moment the recipient arrives, their data plan activates automatically and they connect instantly. No kiosks, no looking for a local SIM—just smooth, immediate connectivity from their very first step.

A Gift Built for Every Type of Trip

GigSky eSIM Gift Cards come in $25, $50, and $100 denominations, and can be redeemed directly in the GigSky app on any travel data plan, from Caribbean cruise adventures to Christmas-market weekends in Europe, backpacking across Latin America, or multi-country business trips.

Recipients load the travel gift card into the GigSky app and choose any plan they need. No kiosks. No guesswork. No setup at arrival. Just instant connectivity.

These gift cards for travel work across all GigSky plans except GigSky One subscription, and can be reused on future trips, making them one of the best gifts for someone who travels a lot and keeps giving long after the holidays.

Connection Made Easy for Holiday Trips

During holiday travel, when people are visiting family, traveling with friends, or exploring new places, connectivity becomes even more essential.

The stakes feel higher, emotions run stronger, and the need to stay in touch becomes part of the trip itself.

GigSky designed its gift cards specifically for these moments, offering some of the most thoughtful gifts for someone who travels a lot.

With just a few taps, travelers can have their data set up before departure so they land already connected.

"There's nothing like arriving in a new country and knowing everything works instantly," added King. "That peace of mind is a gift in itself."

Availability

GigSky eSIM Gift Cards are available now through www.gigsky.com or the GigSky app and make an ideal last-minute digital gift for any traveler.

