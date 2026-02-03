Stern Gutters Featured on The Power Talk Show: How a Startup Grew From Free Cleanings to Full Exterior Rehab Projects

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stern Gutters, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing gutter services and exterior contractor companies, was recently featured on The Power Talk Show by BusinessTalksWeekly to share the story behind its rapid growth from a one-truck startup to a trusted contractor serving more than 2,000 customers in under two years.In the episode, founder Aleks Krylov broke down how Stern Gutters scaled from simple, low-priced gutter cleanings to full exterior rehabilitation projects, including siding, fascia, soffit, roofing components, and underground drain systems.The interview is now live on the BusinessTalksWeekly YouTube channel and podcast platforms. From Wall Street to Your Rooftop – How a Finance Pro is Revolutionizing the Home Services IndustryStarting With Free Work and Door-to-Door Trust BuildingOn The Power Talk Show, Krylov described how Stern Gutters entered the market with free and low-cost cleanings, focusing entirely on building credibility before revenue.“We started with knocking on doors and offering help where the need was obvious—falling-off gutters, clogged downspouts, debris spilling over,” Krylov said on the show. “Our goal was simple: earn trust before trying to earn anything else.”Early efforts included:- Free or near-free cleanings to build initial reviews- Door hangers and canvassing in Essex, Morris, Bergen, Passaic counties- Fast communication to stand out in a trade where homeowners often receive no call backThese trust-building efforts fueled a surge of referrals and repeat business that helped the company accelerate far beyond traditional early-stage growth.Cleaning With a Mechanic’s MindsetRather than offering basic debris removal, Stern Gutters built a reputation for cleaning gutters the way a mechanic tunes an engine.Each cleaning includes:- Adjusting pitch for proper water flow- Resealing miters and end caps- Inspecting and securing downspouts- Flagging hidden issues like rotted fascia or compromised soffits- Evaluating whether the overall rainwater system is performing properlyThis diagnostic approach created a natural pathway to larger projects. Homeowners saw clear evidence of problems and trusted the company that pointed them out—not with pressure, but transparency.“Our cleanings were a gateway to honest conversations about what the home actually needed,” Krylov said. “People appreciate when you show them the issue and explain it, not oversell it.”Customer Pull Into Full Exterior WorkBecause of this service model, homeowners began asking Stern Gutters to take on more than gutter-only work. As confidence grew, the requests broadened:- Fascia and soffit reconstruction- Underground rainwater drainage systems- Yankee gutter to k-style gutter conversions- Siding replacements- Roof replacementsDemand became so strong that Stern Gutters expanded its team, added trucks, and brought on experienced W-2 installers with backgrounds in roofing and siding to ensure consistent quality.Today, the company routinely handles projects ranging from straightforward cleanings to exterior rehab jobs exceeding $30,000, all originating from the simple act of showing up and doing small jobs exceptionally well.A Growing New Jersey PresenceDuring the interview, Krylov shared how the company now operates out of its warehouse in East Hanover, with a service footprint covering Essex County, Morris County, and Union County, and surrounding towns including Short Hills, Maplewood, South Orange, Livingston, Summit, and Chatham, and Westfield among many others.In less than two years, Stern Gutters has:- Served 2,000+ homeowners- Completed thousands of cleanings and repair projects- Become a go-to contractor for high-end homes in North and Central NJ- Added multiple full-time installers with 7–20+ years of professional experience“What started with free cleanings and handwritten estimates has grown into something much bigger,” Krylov said. “The demand came from the customers themselves. They asked for more, and we responded.”About Stern GuttersStern Gutters is a full-service gutter and exterior contractor serving North and Central New Jersey. The company provides gutter cleaning, repair, installation, fascia and soffit work, underground drain installation, and other comprehensive exterior rainwater management solutions. With a focus on clear communication, fast response times, and high-quality workmanship, Stern Gutters has built a loyal customer base of more than 2,000 homeowners in under two years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.