Four-Time Removed Criminal Illegal Alien Kills 11-Year-Old Boy in Hit-and-Run in Sanctuary California

DHS calls on Governor Newsom to ensure ICE’s arrest detainer on this criminal illegal alien is honored

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced they lodged an immigration detainer with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office for Hector Balderas-Aheelor, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, after his arrest for a felony hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old boy on Thanksgiving morning.

11-year-old Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz, fatally hit by a criminal illegal alien who then fled the scene

According to local reports, on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11-year-old Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz was attempting to retrieve a soccer ball outside of his residence in Escondido, California, when he was run over by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Hector Balderas-Aheelor, then sped off. Aiden died from his injuries the following day on Thanksgiving morning.

Police apprehended Hector Balderas-Aheelor and ICE issued an arrest detainer. Unfortunately, because California is a sanctuary state, ICE anticipates the detainer will not be honored.

Hector Balderas-Aheelor mugshot: 03/04/2010

This illegal alien was previously removed four times.

“Thanksgiving should be a day of celebrating family and giving gratitude, but instead the family of Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz mourned this beautiful child’s death because a criminal illegal alien stole his life. Now, sanctuary laws threaten to put this killer back onto California’s streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Hector Balderas-Aheelor was previously removed FOUR times before he chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the country a fifth time. Gavin Newsom, we are calling on YOU to do the right thing and honor ICE’s arrest detainer.”

Despite California’s sanctuary laws, DHS will continue their efforts to remove murderers, pedophiles, and violent criminals from our streets. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is no longer allowing Americans to be used as collateral damage for failed border policies.

DHS law enforcement is committed to protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #