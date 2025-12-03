Mushroom Market Hit US$ 142.82 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 10.0% CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

Mushroom Market

The mushroom market is estimated to be valued at USD 73.24 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 142.82 Bn by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mushroom Market is estimated to be valued at USD 73.24 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 142.82 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2025 to 2032. The mushroom market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years, driven by rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits associated with mushrooms. Additionally, mushrooms are becoming increasingly popular as a natural meat substitute due to their high protein content, further accelerating market demand.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3599 Global Mushroom Market Key TakeawaysButton mushrooms are anticipated to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for a market revenue share of 39.8% in 2025.Fresh mushrooms are expected to remain in high demand, with the target segment capturing nearly three-fifths of the global market share in 2025.Based on distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is slated to account for 46% of the global mushroom market share in 2025.North America is set to maintain its market dominance, accounting for 31.1% of the global mushroom industry share in 2025.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative market for mushrooms during the forecast period.Growing Health Consciousness and Nutritional Benefits Driving Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest mushroom market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. Rising health consciousness and nutritional benefits of mushrooms are among the primary factors contributing to market expansion.Consumers in the contemporary world are increasingly seeking foods that are rich in nutrients and low in fat and cholesterol. This is expected to uplift demand for mushrooms as they perfectly fit in this trend.Mushrooms are considered a superfood because they are full of nutrients that are good for health. They contain plenty of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. At the same time, they are low in fat, calories, and cholesterol, making them great for a healthy diet, weight management, and staying fit.Mushrooms have the tendency to help improve immunity, reduce inflammation, and support cognitive health. Growing awareness of these health benefits, especially in emerging nations like India, is expected to further boost sales of mushrooms during the forecast period.Black Friday Flash Sale Offer: Unlock Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3599 High Cost and Shorter Shelf Life Limiting Market GrowthThe global mushroom market outlook remains optimistic, owing to rising demand for plant-based foods and increasing awareness of mushrooms’ health benefits. However, shorter shelf life and high production costs might slow down market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.Mushrooms are highly perishable and deteriorate quickly after harvest due to high moisture content, leading to significant post-harvest losses. Limited cold chain infrastructure in developing regions further worsens the problem.Moreover, mushroom cultivation requires controlled environmental conditions, which increase electricity and equipment costs. These higher production costs can make mushrooms relatively expensive for consumers, potentially hindering overall mushroom market demand.Expanding Food & Beverage Applications Creating Lucrative Growth OpportunitiesMushrooms are being increasingly used in soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, plant-based meats, and beverages. For instance, in September 2025, Two River Mushroom launched a gluten-free, vegan broth made with adaptogenic mushrooms in the U.S. These expanding applications are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for mushroom producers and manufacturers during the forecast period.Moreover, the foodservice industry is expanding rapidly due to population growth, changing eating habits, and growing urban population. This, in turn, will likely uplift demand for mushrooms as they are widely used in this sector.Emerging Mushroom Market TrendsRising demand for plant-based and functional foods is a key growth-shaping trend in the mushroom market. Global consumer preferences are shifting toward plant-based, vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets. This is driving demand for mushrooms as a natural, sustainable, and nutrient-dense food source. They are also used in functional food formulations, especially for gut health, immunity, and energy enhancement.Another market trend is the increasing adoption of mushroom-based meat products. Mushrooms’ umami flavor and meaty texture make them a popular meat substitute in both home cooking and commercial food products, including mushroom burgers and blended meat-mushroom patties.Surging popularity of exotic and medicinal mushrooms is expected to boost the mushroom market growth during the forecast period. Demand for shiitake, maitake, lion’s mane, reishi, and cordyceps is increasing globally due to their medicinal and gourmet value. These mushroom varieties are also being used in functional beverages and supplements.Technological advancements in mushroom cultivation are supporting market expansion. Modern cultivation technologies like controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), hydroponics, and vertical farming are enhancing mushroom yield as well as quality. They allow for year-round production, reduced waste, and efficient use of resources.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3599 Analyst’s View“The global mushroom industry is set for rapid expansion, owing to growing awareness about mushrooms’ health benefits, rising demand for plant-based and functional foods, surging popularity of exotic mushrooms, and expanding food & beverage applications,” said a senior analyst at CMI.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the mushroom market report:The Mushroom CompanyHolyland GroupGreenyardBonduelle GroupOkechamp SA.Kiril Mischeff GroupCosta GroupProchampMonterey Mushrooms Inc.Monaghan MushroomsMuniraj Mushroom FarmB&G Foods Inc.Dhruv AgroProchamp B.VShanghai Finc Foods Co. Ltd.Hariom Mushroom FarmsFruitin Agro Pvt Ltd.Dev Bhoomi Frozen Food ProductsKey DevelopmentsIn April 2025, KÄÄPÄ Biotech received a €900,000 investment from PeakBridge. The money will help KÄÄPÄ Biotech expand its functional mushroom business, including growing more mushrooms as well as improving its extraction process, to meet the increasing demand for mushroom-based products.In October 2024, Highline Mushrooms partnered with Christiaens Group to construct the Farm of the Future, a state-of-the-art mushroom facility. The farm will use Christiaens’ advanced Drawer System technology to grow organic mushrooms efficiently.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. 