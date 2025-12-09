Stern Gutters Featured on Millionaire University Podcast, Showcases 24–24–24 Service Standard for New Jersey Homeowners

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stern Gutters , a Northern New Jersey gutter contractor , was recently featured on the Millionaire University podcast to discuss how its 24–24–24 Service Standard is raising the bar for home service response times in North and Central New Jersey.In the episode, founder Aleks Krylov shared how Stern Gutters moved from an idea to a fast-growing operation by treating gutter work with the same discipline and communication standards as top-tier consulting or law firms.The core of that approach is the company’s 24–24–24 Service Standard:- On-site within 24 hours of the homeowner’s initial contact, when possible- Written quote within 24 hours of the site visit- Follow-up within 24 hours of any homeowner questions“Homeowners reach out when they have an acute problem,” said Aleks Krylov, founder of Stern Gutters. “If we show up quickly, send a clear quote quickly, and respond to questions quickly, we win their trust before anyone else has even replied to their voicemail. That’s the core of our 24–24–24 standard.”The interview covered how fast response shapes buying decisions through recency bias: when one company answers, visits, and quotes while others stay silent for days, the homeowner mentally moves that one responsive company to the top of the list.Standardized Cleaning Pricing Speeds Up QuotesOn the show, Krylov also explained how Stern Gutters uses standardized, flat-rate gutter cleaning pricing to keep quoting fast and simple. Instead of building a custom price for every single property, the company uses a tight pricing structure that:- Keeps quotes consistent and easy to understand- Reduces back-and-forth and delays- Favors larger, more complex homes where long-term relationships matter most“We’ve been told many times that we won the job because we were the first to respond, the first to show up, and the first to send a clear estimate,” Krylov said on the podcast. “Speed and clarity beat vague promises every time.”From Wall Street to White Glove Gutter ServiceDuring the Millionaire University episode, Krylov shared his path from investment banking and CFO roles to building what he calls a “white glove” gutter service:- Frustration as a homeowner after calling 13–14 contractors and getting almost no follow-through- Decision to hire experienced W-2 installers and invest in brand-new gutter machinery from day one- Focus on communication: phone, email, text, website, and CRM tools that keep customers informed at every stepIn less than two years, Stern Gutters has:- Grown to five full-time employees and multiple seasonal team members- Put three trucks on the road- Served 2,000+ customers, from one-time cleanings to exterior projects over $30,000Values and Systems Behind the PromiseKrylov also outlined the company’s internal values system, IC-U COP (Integrity, Communication, Urgency, Community, Ownership, Professionalism), and its 30-day mutual trial period for new hires to ensure technicians match the company’s service expectations.“We remind the team often: treat every house as if you’re doing the work for your own family,” said Krylov. “The 24–24–24 standard only works when the people behind it genuinely care about the outcome for the homeowner.”Watch the Millionaire University EpisodeThe full Millionaire University interview with Alex Krylov is available here: How to Start a Gutter Installation, Repair, and Cleaning Business That Wows Customers | Aleks KrylovAbout Stern GuttersStern Gutters is a full-service gutter company serving North and Central New Jersey, including Essex and Morris Counties. From gutter cleaning and tune-ups to full replacements, fascia and soffit repair, underground drains, and related exterior work, the company focuses on fast response, clear communication, and high-quality workmanship. Stern Gutters aims to deliver a “white glove” experience in a trade where callbacks and slow estimates are still common.

